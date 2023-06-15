San Marcos fundraising for Fourth of July fireworks show

SAN MARCOS — Residents are being asked to help fundraise for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show organized by the City of San Marcos at Bradley Park.

The Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. with free entertainment, including live music, games, jumpers and food, followed by the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

City officials hope to fundraise $30,000 for the event, currently in its 37th year. As of June 13, the GoFundMe created by Friends of San Marcos Parks and Recreation had raised around $900.

“The community fundraising has been in practice for 25 years. The community’s ongoing fiscal support for this event allows us to continue the tradition of the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July Celebration,” said city spokesperson Tess Sangster.

If the fundraiser falls short of the goal, the city will utilize its special event budget to cover the remainder of the cost, Sangster said.

Residents are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets for fireworks viewing.

Bradley Park is located at 1587 Linda Vista Dr.