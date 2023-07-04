San Dieguito Academy teacher, photographer Neal Glasgow dies at 74

ENCINITAS — San Dieguito Academy teacher and avid photographer Neal Glasgow of Cardiff, who spent the last 16 years of his teaching career inspiring Encinitas students, died on June 23 due to complications from surgery related to a stroke.

He was 74.

“He was an invaluable presence, leaving an indelible mark through his various endeavors,” said Peggy Just, Glasgow’s wife, remarked. “From surfing to imparting knowledge as a teacher and ultimately capturing the breathtaking beauty of our community through his remarkable photography.”

A native of Cardiff, Glasgow actually grew up on Glasgow Street, which he referred to as “his street,” and graduated from then-San Dieguito High School before working as a mechanic at Harloff Chevrolet (now Harloff BMW). Glasgow explored his passion for cars for several years but later returned to San Dieguito High to work as a custodian.

While a custodian, Glasgow discovered his artistic side with ceramics, prompting him to study pottery at Palomar College. Glasgow later obtained a bachelor’s degree and teaching credentials in art, science and car mechanics at San Diego State University. In between classes and studying, Glasgow always found time to surf the waves on his way home.

Glasgow started teaching at La Presa Middle School in Spring Valley in the 1980s and later moved to Piner High School in Northern California, helping establish a charter science school within the existing school district.

Glasgow offered student mentorships focused on collaborating with community experts, such as the staff at Bodega Marine Lab, on various environmental initiatives throughout Sonoma County.

While working here, Glasgow met this future wife, Just. The couple later enrolled in graduate school at Stony Brook University in New York, where Glasgow received his master’s degree in education. While studying for his master’s degree, Glasgow continued teaching ceramics and instructed a biotechnology course at Stony Brook.

After graduating, Glasgow returned to Encinitas and started teaching at San Dieguito Academy.

“Teaching was his true calling, and Neal spent the last 16 years of his career inspiring others,” Just said. “His dedication to the field extended beyond the classroom, as he authored over a dozen books to empower educators to excel in the classroom.”

Glasgow and Just raised two sons, Shon and Christian, teaching them surfing and soccer at an early age. Over the years, Glasgow spent time as a soccer coach for his boys and the SDA girls’ varsity soccer team.

Upon retirement, Glasgow discovered photography during his frequent nature walks. According to Just, the healthy activity transformed into an all-consuming obsession, an opportunity to capture nature’s mesmerizing wonders through his camera lens.

Glasgow is survived by Peggy Just, his wife and partner of 30 years, sons Shon and Christian, daughters-in-law Coley and Cassie, five grandsons Ben, Charlie, Miller, Bastian and Finn, and his SDA “family.”

“The SDA community is saddened by the loss of a long-time teacher, colleague, and friend Neal Glasgow,” said Principal Cara Dolnik of San Dieguito Academy. “He made a lasting impact on students, staff, and families, and his vibe will continue to be felt across the Mustang community. Neal will be missed.”