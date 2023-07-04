Restaurant Row developer shares new plans; businesses prepare to move

SAN MARCOS — Plans for the mixed-use development at the historic Old California Restaurant Row in San Marcos are taking shape, as existing businesses continue to operate until they either move to new locations or close for good.

After purchasing the 10.5-acre property in 2020, company San Marcos Restaurant Row LLC announced plans last fall to develop the site into a new community gathering space with 202 housing units, over 10,000 square feet of commercial space and a new 1.5-acre park.

Since the fall, project developer Lennar Homes has held three community workshops to gather feedback regarding project designs. At the most recent June 28 meeting, developers shared updated plans for the project, including detailed designs for a new park.

“We’re excited about bringing this new gathering space to the community and worked closely with the city to host the design workshops to plan it. We hope it’ll be a nice addition to the neighborhood as well as the surrounding businesses,” said project representative Arlene Tendick.

The new park space will include a skared to as the “rolling plaza” — and pickleball courts, both of which received overwhelming community support at workshops. It will also feature an open space lawn, a small amphitheater, two playgrounds for younger and older children, and two dog parks.

According to plans, the rolling plaza will be open to “wheels of all kinds,” including skateboards, scooters and roller skaters. A skate park specialist will also come on board to guide the final design.

Project construction is roughly planned for next spring. The next step, Tendick said, is for the city to share the project’s mitigated negative declaration, expected sometime this month.

The public will have 30 days to review and comment on the environmental review document. It will be posted on the City of San Marcos website’s planning page.

After timageject team is aiming to have plans ready for review by the San Marcos Planninthe commission approvesIf approved by the csion, the project would then go to the San Marcos City Council.

Existing businesses

As project plans move forward, a small handful of existing businesses within the planned project area are continuing to operate These include Old California Mining Company, The 55 Yardline Sports Bar and Grill, IHOP and Ascend Coffee, formerly known as Old California Coffee Company.

The proposed project area does not include the two buildings on the northeast end of the property or those east of the main restaurant center, including Fish House Vera Cruz, Buffalo Wild Wings, or Cocina Del Charro.

While some are planning to move to new locations, others are planning to close for good in the coming months.

Old California Mining Company will move to a new location at Creekside Marketplace ideally in the next four or five months, owner Nick Ceko said, and be renamed simply as Mining Company. The business has called Restaurant Row home for the past 26 years.

Ceko said they were hoping to be in the new location by this time but that obtaining all the necessary permits has slowed things down. He was able to secure the new property at 579 Grand Ave, formerly Phil’s BBQ, last fall.

“We got ahead of it and we were able to secure that spot, but it’s taken us a lot longer than we expected,” Ceko said. “It’s been quite an adventure. We’ve kind of persevered through, at the point where we’re gonna start construction hopefully soon.”

Jim Hadly, owner of 55 Yardline, said his business would sadly be closing for good on Aug.18. While he looked at various potential properties where they could relocate, he said the cost to build any of them out as a restaurant would have been too expensive.

“Finally, my wife and I and my business partner, we sat down and said ‘No, we’re gonna close,’” Hadly said. “We’ve been 18 years there, so it’s frustrating.”

Ascend Coffee owner Erin Harper said the business is continuing to operate at their current location on a month-to-month basis, but they are currently in talks about a new lease in San Marcos. They also shared plans earlier this year to expand to a Vista location.

“Our goal is to open a second location and continue to operate out of Restaurant Row for as long as we are able,” Harper said. “We are hoping we still have another year in our home store.”

Landon’s East Meets West, a global fusion restaurant previously located in the same center, closed its doors in March. Thai restaurant King & I of San Marcos did not respond to calls from The Coast News.

Other projects plans

In an effort to preserve Restaurant Row’s history, Lennar said the new project will incorporate some of its mission-style design elements, such as aged stucco, Mexican tiles and clay tile roofs. Certain original materials will also be repurposed.

Lennar said the 202 planned units will be separated into three main developments. The Green Court Townhomes will be located near the planned park with 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom options, and the Motor Court Townhomes in the center of the site will feature 2- and 3-bedroom units.

At the south end of the site along West San Marcos Boulevard, the Row Town and Town Over Commercial homes will provide 3-bedroom units located above ground-level commercial retail.

When it comes to parking, developers are relying mostly on shared parking agreements with businesses surrounding the project site, according to plans. The project itself will also provide between 70 and 85 public parking spaces onsite, along with around 400 private spaces for residents.

The design also features three public outdoor spaces along with the new park, as well as green landscaping and pedestrian connections throughout the site.

Information about the Restaurant Row project is available at smrestaurantrow.com. Design materials shared at past workshops are available on the website’s Outreach page.