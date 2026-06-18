San Diego home prices hold above $1M despite sales dip

SAN DIEGO — Home prices in San Diego County remained above the $1 million mark in May, while sales activity slowed from the previous month, according to data released Thursday by the California Association of Realtors.

The median price of an existing single-family home in San Diego County was $1.059 million in May, down from $1.074 million in April but up 0.9% from May 2025.

Home sales in the county declined 6.9% from April and were unchanged compared with the same month last year, according to the association.

Statewide, existing single-family home sales totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 268,810 units in May, down 3.1% from April but up 5.1% from a year earlier. The increase marked the largest year-over-year gain since September.

California’s median home price reached a record $930,260 in May, up 2.3% from April and 3.1% higher than a year earlier.

“California’s home sales softened in May as broader economic uncertainty continued to weigh on consumer confidence and homebuying sentiment,” California Association of Realtors President Tamara Suminski said in a statement. “Even so, the recent easing in mortgage rates is an encouraging development, and if that trend continues, it could help bring more buyers and sellers back into the market and support a gradual improvement in housing conditions beginning in the third quarter.”

Sales of higher-priced homes continued to outpace the broader market. Homes priced between $1 million and $2 million posted an 8.2% increase in sales from a year earlier, while homes priced above $2 million saw sales rise 8.5%, according to the association.

“Housing supply has remained constrained in recent months as the lock-in effect continued to put many would-be sellers on the sidelines, intensifying competition and placing upward pressure on home prices,” said Jordan Levine, the association’s senior vice president and chief economist.