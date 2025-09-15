San Diego FC falls 3-1 at home to Minnesota United

SAN DIEGO — Minnesota United scored three second-half goals to hand San Diego FC a 3-1 loss Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Anthony Markanich broke through in the 74th minute with a header off a corner kick, followed by Carlos Harvey’s strike three minutes later. Nectarios Triantis sealed the win with a long-range effort in stoppage time.

San Diego captain Jeppe Tverskov salvaged a goal in the final moments, heading in a cross from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano to avoid the shutout.

Despite outshooting Minnesota 28-6 and holding 61% possession, San Diego (17-8-5, 56 points) saw its six-match unbeaten streak snapped but remains atop the Western Conference standings. Minnesota improved to 15-6-9 (54 points).

San Diego next hosts Liga MX side Club Tijuana in the inaugural Baja Cup on Tuesday before resuming MLS play Sept. 20 at Atlanta United.