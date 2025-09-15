The Coast News Group
San Diego FC fell 3-1 to Minnesota United on Sept. 13 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Photo by Tanya Perez
San Diego FC falls 3-1 at home to Minnesota United

SAN DIEGO — Minnesota United scored three second-half goals to hand San Diego FC a 3-1 loss Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Anthony Markanich broke through in the 74th minute with a header off a corner kick, followed by Carlos Harvey’s strike three minutes later. Nectarios Triantis sealed the win with a long-range effort in stoppage time.

San Diego captain Jeppe Tverskov salvaged a goal in the final moments, heading in a cross from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano to avoid the shutout.

Despite outshooting Minnesota 28-6 and holding 61% possession, San Diego (17-8-5, 56 points) saw its six-match unbeaten streak snapped but remains atop the Western Conference standings. Minnesota improved to 15-6-9 (54 points).

San Diego next hosts Liga MX side Club Tijuana in the inaugural Baja Cup on Tuesday before resuming MLS play Sept. 20 at Atlanta United.

Minnesota United scored on goals by Anthony Markanich (74th minute), Carlos Harvey (77th minute) and Nectarios Triantis (90+2). Photo by Tanya Perez
