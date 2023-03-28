Rise in water supplies for California

REGION — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced March 27, that public water agencies will now receive 75% of contracted water supplies from the State Water Project (SWP) this year.

This increased allocation, up from DWR’s 35% allocation announcement in January, comes on the heels of recent heavy storms and prudent water management decisions.

“We are pleased that the recent storms have provided an opportunity for the state to increase its much-needed water supplies after three very dry years,” said Jennifer Pierre, General Manager of the State Water Contractors. “California’s climate whiplash shows how critical it is to make investments in infrastructure to ensure that when we have these sporadic periods of snow and rain, we are well-positioned to move and store it for the inevitable future dry periods.”

We’ve experienced our 12th atmospheric river of the season and our current reservoir levels are high. Storage projects such as Sites Reservoir and groundwater recharge combined with the Delta Conveyance Project and improved San Joaquin Valley conveyance are necessary for us to reliably manage our water — in all conditions — for the benefit of the environment and California’s cities, farms and businesses. Investments and action on these projects are needed now.”