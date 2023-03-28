North County winners for Women of Impact

NORTH COUNTY — March 25 Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath announced the honorees for the 2023 Women of Impact Awards for Assembly District 77. This award was created by the Assemblymember’s office to recognize women who stand out in their communities as innovators, leaders, and advocates.

The recipients from North San Diego County included:

Impact in Education: Guen Butler of Torrey Pines

Impact in Civic Engagement: Marnie Brookolo of La Jolla

Impact in Business & Entrepreneurship: Christine Davis of Carlsbad

Impact in Health and Human Services: Paige Colburn-Hargis of Encinitas

Impact in STEM: Kylie Taitano of UTC

Young Leader Award: Alexandra (Lexi) Worms of Solana Beach

Other winners included:

Impact in Activism: Chloé Lauer of San Diego

Impact in Arts and Culture: Markéta Hančová of Point Loma

Impact in Community Service: Emerald Keepers of Coronado

Impact to the Military Community: Lt. Julie Roland of Pacific Beach

“Every day, our communities are shaped by the countless women uniquely contributing to improve life for us all,” said Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath. “I am so proud to host this event to recognize some of the changemakers in our community and express our gratitude by honoring them.”