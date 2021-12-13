The Coast News Group
Recovery funds grant program for Oceanside nonprofits

by staff89

OCEANSIDE — On March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law, allocating $32.3 million of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal recovery funds to the city of Oceanside. As part of its ARPA spending plan, the Oceanside City Council approved $1 million to be used for grants to local nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19.

To qualify for grant funds, an applicant must be an Oceanside-based, tax-exempt, charitable organization in good standing, as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Grants will be awarded in two categories:

  • Grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to offset revenue losses to the organization due to COVID-19
  • Grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for specific programs or activities (either new or existing) to help to address negative impacts in Oceanside caused by COVID-19

The application period will close on Jan. 31, 2022. Grant awards are anticipated to be distributed in February 2022. More information and the online application is available at ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/ecd/home/covid_19_nonprofit_grant_program.asp.

Grant amounts will be determined based on several factors, including financial impacts to the organization related to COVID-19, applicants’ positive impact on community economic recovery and applicants’ capacity to assist underserved populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“Nonprofit organizations have played a critical role in helping our residents through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez. “This program will enable Oceanside nonprofits to continue, and enhance, their important services for the residents most in-need in our community.”

 

 

