Escondido reallocates relief funds for splash pads, roundabout

ESCONDIDO — The City Council has reallocated American Rescue Plan Act dollars from the discontinued aquatics facility project to fund several other projects throughout the city, including splash pads at Grove Park and an additional roundabout on Grand Avenue.

A portion of the $5 million in COVID-19 relief funding set aside for the new aquatics center project, put on hold indefinitely last October, will fund the roundabout and splash pads following the council’s Jan. 31 approval.

Approximately $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will go towards the Grove Park splash pads, an amenity that residents have requested from the city for several years.

“The community has been asking for years for a splash pad,” said Councilmember Consuelo Martinez, who noted Grove Park is a good location thanks to its restrooms and central location.

Initially, only one roundabout at the Broadway and Grand Avenue intersection was included in the second phase of the Grand Avenue Vision Project. However, an additional $1.2 million from the remaining ARPA funds has allowed the city to install a second roundabout at Kalmia Street and Grand Avenue.

According to city staff, the project’s second phase is expected to begin in October after Cruisin’ Grand ends for the season.

A rule change from the federal Treasury Department also necessitated some shifting of ARPA funding for other projects, staff noted. The changes include requiring the city to provide an estimate for the total allocation of funds by April 30 and to have all funds obligated by Dec. 31.

Staff recommended using about $6.2 million in ARPA funds to provide library services in 2025 and 2026.

The city owns the Escondido Public Library, but Library Systems & Services runs it under a management agreement ending June 30, 2027. Staff recommended terminating the agreement and negotiating a new one through 2026 to find a longer-term solution.

Eliminating the current management agreement for library services also eliminates the $3 million annual cost over the next two years, easing the city’s estimated $10 million annual structural deficit.

The city will also provide $1.8 million for the management fee and utility costs of the California Center for the Arts in 2025.

Staff is expected to bring new management agreements for the California Center for the Arts and the library in the next few months.

The city will also use $475,000 in ARPA funds to purchase new Reidy Creek Golf Course equipment, including a tractor, bunker rake, utility vehicle, greens mower, turf sprayer, and broadcast topdresser.

Another $115,000 will go toward a feasibility study from the University of California Agricultural and Natural Resources Department that will look at creating a business incubator and providing workforce development resources in Escondido for agriculture and agri-tech companies.

Staff also shifted ARPA funds away from several park projects instead of using park development funds on them.

Deputy City Manager Joanna Axelrod said the change frees the park projects from the ARPA deadline strain and moves about $8.1 million in relief funding to the previously mentioned projects while still funding park projects.

“We’re not rating or defunding any existing park projects,” Alexrod said.

The city’s annual $820,000 in park development revenue will pay for the additional $796,000 required to complete the park projects. Axelrod noted that yearly revenue would increase once upcoming housing development projects, including Nutmeg Homes, Eclipse, Mountain House, and Palomar Heights, come online soon.

The park projects to be funded with park development funds instead of ARPA include Grape Day Park improvements, Westside Park Skate Park construction, pickleball court installations, the John Masson Bike Park at Jesmond Dene and the Ryan Park field lighting project.