Ready…Set…Hut-Hut-Hut: College football kicks off

It is moving quickly … Get ready for the arrival of the 2022 college football season, which opens on Saturday.

This season, 131 Division I teams will suit up, compete and challenge for a national championship. Many different looks and changes await the fans.

The season is loaded with great information and a TV schedule that will delight any college football fan.

Let’s take a look.

• QBs: Only one quarterback was taken in the most recent NFL draft through 73 selections.

It’s clear that NFL teams were unimpressed by last year’s class. However, that is not the case heading into 2022.

• Southern California prep signal callers CJ Stroud (Ohio State) and Bryce Young (Alabama) lead the way as preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Young won it last year.

• Add Caleb Williams (USC), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Quinn Ewers (Texas), and you have a core of game-changers.

Williams transferred from Oklahoma and Gabriel is a transplant from UCF.

• Transfer Portal: This might be the biggest and most potent weapon college teams will entertain this season.

Players no longer need to sit out an academic year before resuming play after changing schools.

A starting running back for Arkansas last year could be starting this year at Clemson. As of April, 2,669 players had entered the transfer portal, breaking the previous 12-month record of 2,654, according to Sports Illustrated.

• Championship Favorites: Alabama +180, Ohio State +320, Georgia +380, Clemson +1,000.

Bet $100 on any of these teams to win the national championship, and that’s what they return in dollars.

If you like a group such as Notre Dame, Oklahoma or Michigan, you may get odds of 40-1 or higher.

• The Coaches: More than 20 first-year head coaches will roam the sidelines this season. Sixty-eight new offensive and 60 defensive coordinators will ensure some early bumpy rides.

We have a coaching heavyweight bout when Alabama meets Texas A&M in October. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher. This might be better than the game.

Must See TV:

Sept. 3

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State — First-year head coach Marcus Freeman against a moody crowd from the “Shoe” in Columbus.

Georgia vs. Oregon — Former Bulldogs defensive coordinator now the top man at Oregon. But Georgia’s defense is loaded once again.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas

The Bearcats open up the season at Fayetteville in a dangerous opener for both teams.

Sept. 10

Alabama vs. Texas

This game will be hot as the projected weather of 105 degrees.

Oct. 8

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Or Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher. No love lost … Enough said.

Oklahoma vs. Texas

Two new QBs and two college football programs ready to join the SEC next year.

Nov. 26

Ohio State vs. Michigan

This game is circled larger on Ohio State’s calendar…REVENGE!

• The FINAL 4: Last year, we had undefeated Cincinnati vs. Alabama in the first semifinal and Georgia vs. Michigan in the other.

Alabama and Georgia advanced and met in the NCAA Championship game, won by Georgia 33-18 to end a 41-year drought for the Bulldogs (1980).

This year it looks on paper like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and another Cinderella team.

• Under the radar: Utah, North Carolina State

This will be a wild and wacky season without a shadow of a doubt.

Get your popcorn ready!