Ramona Country Fair returns July 31

RAMONA — The Ramona Country Fair will return July 31 through Aug. 2 at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center, featuring carnival rides, live music, food vendors, equestrian events, an off-road car show and other family-friendly attractions.

Hosted by the Ramona Chamber of Commerce, the free event opens Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., with carnival rides operating from 1 p.m. until closing. Saturday and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Organizers said more than 25 craft and commercial vendors will participate, along with numerous food vendors.

Entertainment includes local and regional musicians throughout the weekend, an off-road car show Saturday, a gymkhana and barrel jackpot, and the sixth annual cornhole tournament.

The fair overlaps with the Ramona Junior Fair, running July 24 through Aug. 2 at the same location, where 4-H, FFA and Grange members will showcase livestock and agricultural projects.

The Ramona Outdoor Community Center is located at 421 Aqua Lane. Admission is free.