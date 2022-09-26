Rain barrels ready for fall savings

ENCINITAS — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall.

Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money on your monthly water bill, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.

Although average rainfall in San Diego County is just under 10 inches annually, even light rain can provide a sufficient amount of water for later use. For example, a roof with a 2,000-square-foot surface area can capture 300 gallons from only a quarter inch of rain.

Fifty-gallon barrels are on sale for $97, but each barrel has a final cost of $62, after a $35 rebate from water wholesaler Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Rebates on barrels and other water-saving measures are available at socalwatersmart.com.

Rain barrels ordered from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 will be available for pick up at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation at 137 N. El Camino Real. To order rain barrels and to get more information on purchase of rain barrels, visit solanacenter.org/rain-barrels.