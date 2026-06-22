Rail trail among projects funded in Carlsbad budget

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council unanimously approved a balanced budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, authorizing continued investments in infrastructure, public safety, parks and major capital projects across the city.

The city’s General Fund budget totals $249.4 million and is expected to be supported by $249.6 million in revenue, according to city documents. The budget funds most day-to-day city services while advancing a range of capital projects and strategic priorities.

City Manager Geoff Patnoe said staff worked to present a budget “that ensures that public dollars are being utilized in the most efficient way possible.”

“One main theme of this budget is that as a city, we are making progress, delivering on promises and completing projects or moving things forward versus merely just adding more projects each year to an ever-growing list of future actions,” Patnoe said. “We’re also looking at older, planned projects to determine if they still make sense and if not, we are stopping them or reimagining them for today’s council’s priorities and resident needs.”

The budget is part of a larger citywide spending plan that includes operating budgets for the Carlsbad Municipal Water District, the Carlsbad Housing Authority, The Crossings at Carlsbad golf course and the city’s successor redevelopment agency. The council also approved the city’s annual spending limit, updated service fees and authorized funding for several capital and infrastructure projects.

The city’s General Fund reserve is projected to decrease from $152.2 million to $144.6 million, largely due to an $8 million transfer to the Infrastructure Replacement Fund to help cover future capital needs. Even with the transfer, Carlsbad’s reserve level remains at approximately 58% of annual expenditures, well above the city’s 40% reserve goal.

Patnoe said that “many of the key investments proposed this year continue to focus on infrastructure to make sure the foundation of the city remains strong.”

Among the largest infrastructure investments is $2.14 million from the Capital Improvement Program budget to resume design and construction planning for a new segment of College Boulevard between Sunny Creek Road and Cannon Road.

The city also plans to invest $5 million in infrastructure and stormwater projects intended to reduce flooding risks and improve water quality. Other planned expenditures include approximately $1.1 million for pedestrian lighting improvements in the Village and about $900,000 combined for water system and wastewater lift station upgrades.

The budget additionally allocates nearly $295,000 for Phase 2 of the city’s Wildfire Mitigation Plan, including community education and outreach efforts and the conversion of a part-time Fire Prevention Specialist position into a full-time assistant fire marshal position.

The budget was approved in two separate votes because Councilmember Teresa Acosta recused herself from the portion related to the city’s Core System Modernization program due to her work experience with a project vendor. Both votes were unanimous.

The spending plan also supports several major projects scheduled for the coming year, including the groundbreaking of the 93.7-acre Veterans Memorial Park later this summer and construction of a one-mile segment of the Coastal Rail Trail along Avenida Encinas between Palomar Airport Road and the Poinsettia Coaster Station.

Carlsbad also plans to replace nonfunctional, nonrecreational turf at several city facilities with drought-tolerant landscaping to reduce water use and maintenance costs. The city expects to purchase four electric vehicles and 14 hybrid vehicles during the next fiscal year.

Additional staffing will be added to support operations at the expanded Monroe Street Pool when it reopens, including lifeguards, aquatics instructors and custodial personnel.

Acosta said she appreciated that the budget supported healthy lifestyles and preserved natural resources.

“I love that we’ve been doing so much with our parks and our pools,” she said, “so those continue to be priorities for us.”

Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel thanked city staff for supporting public safety, recreation and educational programs throughout Carlsbad.

“I know that we ask a lot of you,” Bhat-Patel said. “I think that’s because here in Carlsbad, we expect the best and we appreciate that you all are willing to serve us the best. We see that in the services provided to us.”

During public comment, Bret Schanzenbach, president and chief executive officer of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, praised the city’s fiscal management.

“From the chamber of commerce perspective, it’s a pleasure to work in a city that is so well run fiscally and is such a great partner,” Schanzenbach said. “Keeping that ship steady.”