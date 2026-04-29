Q&A: What are common challenges adults with ADHD face at work?

One of the most common patterns I see in adults with ADHD shows up in three key areas.

The first is time. Highly capable people often struggle not because they lack skill, but because time slips away from them. I’ve worked with lawyers who are excellent at their jobs but risk being fired because they can’t consistently track or bill their time. I’ve seen nurses spend all their energy caring for patients, only to have no time left to complete their notes. Others find themselves unintentionally losing the entire workday and then spending their evenings and personal time trying to catch up. The issue isn’t effort—it’s how time is perceived, managed, and experienced.

The second challenge is task initiation. This shows up as difficulty getting started, moving to the next step, or staying connected between intention and action. Someone may know exactly what they want or need to do, yet struggle to translate that intention into motion. Even when the next step is simple—or the final step—there’s often a disconnect that makes starting or finishing feel far more difficult than it should. The question becomes: how do we turn intention into action in real time?

The third challenge is rejection sensitivity, which is closely tied to emotional regulation. Many adults with ADHD receive positive feedback and are told they’re good at what they do, yet carry a persistent internal narrative that they don’t belong, aren’t doing enough, or are on the verge of being fired. This inner dialogue often pushes people to overwork, overthink, and constantly try to prove themselves. While this can show up as anxiety, it’s frequently rooted in ADHD-related emotional dysregulation rather than a standalone anxiety disorder.

Over time, repeatedly struggling with tasks that seem “simple” for others can create a deep sense of shame or self-doubt. People begin to believe they’re not capable or valuable, even though they may excel at complex, creative, or high-level work. These foundational challenges—time, task initiation, and emotional regulation—can quietly erode confidence while masking just how much potential is actually there.

If staying focused and organized feels like a constant battle, coaching can help you find systems that actually work for you.

Ian Wahlert is a certified ADHD coach with a decade of experience helping over 1,000 adults manage ADHD. He is a recognized speaker providing coaching both locally and worldwide. Email [email protected] to submit your questions and get answers in future columns. This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice.