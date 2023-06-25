Puppy rescued from between two large rocks needs new home

VALLEY CENTER — An Australian cattle dog puppy rescued from between two boulders is going up for adoption today.

No one knows how the pup — nicknamed “Snack” — managed to get himself wedged between the boulders at a Valley Center construction site, but rescuers worked for more than an hour to free him from the tight crevice.

“I was not planning on leaving there until we got him out,” Officer Alyssa Moreno said Friday of the rescue.

“I was happy with the ending. We were able to get him out, get him warmed up and give him some water and food.”

The rescue unfolded last Saturday, June 17, when a construction worker on site on Viking Grove Lane heard whimpering and discovered the trapped puppy, a county statement said. The worker tried repeatedly to pull the puppy out but could not get the animal’s hips through and needed to head home for the day, Moreno said.

The worker sent photos to Animal Services so that officials there could determine what sort of tools would be needed for the rescue. When she saw the pictures, Moreno called area dispatchers, who sent Valley Center firefighters to meet her at the site.

The construction worker had placed a tire on top of the boulders to mark the spot where the puppy was found. He was dehydrated and whining in discomfort, responders said.

Moreno said the firefighters “used a long strap and a flat wooden board to support the puppy’s body while they worked on easing him through. A nearby property owner brought over some soapy water to help lubricate the rocks.”

When the puppy finally came free, they wrapped him in a towel, gave him water, and Moreno took him to the county to be evaluated by a veterinarian. Other than some dehydration, he was fine and is now totally recovered, the county statement reads.

“Now, he is doing good, ”Moreno said. “I went to see him in his kennel, and he was wagging his tail and has gained some weight. He’s a handsome guy. He’s a little shy but friendly and affectionate. He likes attention.”

According to the county, even though animal control is sometimes called out to assist wildlife that becomes trapped, this case seemed unusual even to the firefighters because of how tightly wedged the puppy had gotten in the crevice.

Snack will be available for adoption starting Sunday at the County Department of Animal Services shelter in Carlsbad. Walk-in hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.