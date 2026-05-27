RNG explained: The technology that keeps online casinos fair

Random Number Generators (RNGs) are the software or hardware systems that decide the outcome of nearly every online casino game, from slots to virtual roulette. For regulators, players, and operators of reputable platforms like Spinbet, RNGs are the primary technical guarantee, making sure that outcomes are unpredictable and unbiased. More importantly, they are audited regularly by third parties to maintain integrity. This article details how RNGs generate game results, how those results are independently tested, and what practical checks players can use to confirm a platform’s fairness.

The Basics of How RNGs Work

An RNG is a mathematically driven program that produces sequences of numbers with no observable pattern and that cannot be predicted. At the simplest level, a software RNG runs a deterministic algorithm that processes a seed value and generates a stream of pseudo-random numbers.

Hardware RNGs, on the other hand, use physical processes, such as electronic noise or quantum effects, to generate true randomness. The numbers produced map to game outcomes, a slot spin, a card draw, or a dice roll, and are translated into results using each game’s logic and probability tables.

Many licensed online casino platforms, such as Spinbet, use industry-standard RNG procedures to ensure games on their platforms reflect the same odds a player would expect in regulated venues. This application of RNG technology, when independently tested and certified, helps platforms demonstrate that game outcomes are statistically fair and that the game is implemented according to the stated game math.

Types of RNGs in More Details

As mentioned above, the two principal categories of RNGs used in iGaming are pseudo-random and true random. Each of them is useful in different scenarios depending on performance, reproducibility, and security requirements:

Pseudo-Random Number Generators (PRNGs)

These are deterministic software algorithms that are extremely fast and widely used on online casino platforms, including Spinbet. They are sufficient when both performance and reproducibility for testing are important.

True Random Number Generators (TRNGs)

Devices that use physical processes to produce nondeterministic randomness. TRNGs are slower, therefore often used where the highest level of unpredictability is required.

What to keep in mind about RNGs is that although they ensure each result is independent and unpredictable in the short term, fairness is a statistical property that becomes evident over many plays. In long-term gameplay, RTP is a long-run percentage that reflects expected returns over millions of rounds. Meanwhile, short-term sessions can (and do) vary widely because randomness produces alternating streaks of success and loss.

Why Independent Testing Matters

Third-party testing agencies evaluate RNGs to verify statistical randomness and fairness over millions of simulated outcomes. Recognized testing labs such as eCOGRA, iTech Labs, and GLI run statistical tests to confirm there’s no bias and that long-term return-to-player (RTP) figures match the provider’s claims. When a casino publishes a testing certificate from one of these labs, it shows regulators and customers that the RNG has been inspected and that the house edge is implemented correctly.

Common Tests and What They Check

Various statistical and system tests are available to evaluate RNGs. The table below names common test types, their purpose, and what each test detects.

Test name Purpose What it detects Chi-squared test Checks frequency distribution Detects deviation from expected uniformity Autocorrelation test Measures dependency between outputs Detects patterns across neighbouring outputs Entropy analysis Measures randomness content Detects low entropy or predictable seeds Long-run RTP simulation Matches claimed RTP Detects implementation mismatch with game math

A Real-World Example: BGaming and Jackpot Aggregator

According to SOFTSWISS, a leading iGaming software provider, one practical example of RNGs application comes from BGaming, a fast-growing iGaming content provider whose certified RNG games are accompanied by a provably fair approach. This means players can manually verify a game round by using the hash seed against the game’s RNG algorithm.

Another real-life use case for RNGs is Jackpot Aggregator, a multifunctional marketing tool that actively uses them in its operations. No matter what kind of jackpot is run and on what scale, its RNG generators deliver a high level of integrity, ensuring safety and transparency for both players and operators.

How Randomness Is Handled in Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games generally do not use software RNGs to determine the core game outcome in the same way slots do. Instead, they combine physical dealing, real casino equipment, live camera feeds, and certified digital systems where needed. In a typical live game, a human dealer shuffles and deals physical cards or spins a physical wheel while cameras stream the action to players in real time.

Some supporting features, such as bonus mechanics, side bets, or other digital functions, may still rely on certified RNG software. Regulators and independent testing labs typically evaluate both the integrity of the physical dealing process and the fairness of any software-based systems used alongside the live feed.

How Regulators Use RNGs to Protect Players

Generally speaking, licensed operators should use approved RNGs and submit audit reports, as usually mandated by regulators. That regulatory oversight is the consumer safety net. Licensing authorities, such as the UK Gambling Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority, and others, typically require operators to submit proof of testing and undergo periodic re-evaluation to maintain their licensing status.

Regulation is part of the balancing scales that should be the focus across nations when it comes to gambling. This, along with player protection rather than an outright ban, will help reduce gambling harm and keep this industry within a regulated market. The sentiment is best expressed by Dr. Mark Griffiths, Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Behavioral Addiction at Nottingham Trent University, in an interview with iGaming Review: “Countries banning gambling would never work; it’s counterproductive, like banning alcohol. Balance is key—regulation and player protection”.

Responsible Play and Technical Limits

As we mentioned already, random systems do not guarantee success. They only guarantee unpredictability and statistical fairness of the games. In this context, responsible gambling is a necessary counterpart to technical fairness, and operators and vendors are required to provide tools and information to help players manage playtime and spending. Resources such as self-exclusion, deposit limits, and links to counseling services are standard on licensed sites and should be used proactively by players.

When playing, players are advised to view gambling as a source of entertainment only, set a strict budget, use available deposit and session-time limits, and seek help if gambling becomes a concern. Support organizations can offer useful assistance to those who struggle to maintain a healthy balance between gameplay and other aspects of their lives.

Moreover, players are encouraged to verify whether or not a platform employs RNGs by taking these actions:

Look for licensing information displayed on the casino site, including license number and regulator name, as well as a testing lab logo on the casino’s homepage.

Click the testing lab logo to view the certification and dates, and ensure recent tests are visible.

Look up the vendor and game RTPs; compare published results with the testing lab’s report.

Incidents That Shaped Policy

A few high-profile incidents in which operators failed to conduct proper testing or used uncertified software resulted in regulatory fines and license revocations (removals). Regulatory actions in the last decade have included sanctions against operators for misleading RTP disclosures or for operating without proper RNG certification, driving stricter inspection policies across jurisdictions. Those enforcement cases made oversight more rigorous and pushed operators to maintain clear testing records.

Therefore, players who check certification and RTPs before depositing can reduce the risk of unknowingly playing on untested software. This is because independent labs commonly verify RNGs by using large‑scale statistical tests and running millions of simulations. A site displaying those reports offers verifiable proof that the outcomes match the published odds. That verification is what separates reputable platforms from unregulated offerings.