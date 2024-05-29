Join Give Humane to save San Diego’s animals

San Diego Humane Society is committed to creating a more humane world for animals and the people who love them. It’s this commitment that guides the organization’s lifesaving work and makes it possible for them to provide compassionate care to more than 40,000 pets and wildlife every year. But this work hinges on the community’s support, and this year that support is especially essential.

With record numbers of animals entering their care and more pet families relying on their services than ever before, the nonprofit’s annual day of giving, this year on June 27, comes at a crucial time.

Give Humane: San Diego Humane Society’s Day of Giving is a fundraising movement that unites our entire community to make an impact for animals in need. With the shelter’s busiest season fast approaching, participating in Give Humane means you will be helping San Diego Humane Society stay at zero euthanasia of healthy or treatable shelter pets and give second chances to every animal in need of care.

Plus, Dr. Charles and Mrs. Carol Baum have generously offered to match all donations received before June 27 up to $50,000, with additional matching gifts being released on the big day.

“Our community’s support is critical to helping us save lives and care for the increasing number of animals depending on us for help,” said Brian Daugherty, Executive Vice President at San Diego Humane Society. “This generous matching gift makes Give Humane an amazing opportunity for our entire community to get involved because every donation goes even further to support our work.”

You can contribute to the Give Humane campaign in many ways:

• Donate. Giving by June 27, 2024 ensures your gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000, doubling your impact.

• Fundraise. You can create your own Facebook fundraiser for San Diego Humane Society, and Purina will match all funds raised up to $15,000.

• Shop with purpose. Purchase limited-edition swag and buy from businesses that are donating a portion of proceeds to Give Humane. Every purchase makes a difference!

• Partner. Your business can become an official Give Humane partner.

• Share. Spread the word on social media by using the hashtag #givehumane.

Every dollar donated through Give Humane provides animals in our community with safe shelter, lifesaving veterinary care, behavior and training support, protection from cruelty and neglect and so much more.

For more information and to get involved, visit givehumanesd.org, and be sure to like San Diego Humane Society’s Facebook page and follow them on Instagram at @sdhumanesociety so you don’t miss any of the Give Humane fun happening on June 27.