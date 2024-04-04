First Bank brings digital innovation to Del Mar banking

In an area with abundant banking choices, one financial services provider stands out from the rest. Although new to the Del Mar area, First Bank has enjoyed a legacy of strength for over a century.

First Bank’s new, innovative branch is 1,260 square feet and conveniently located right off the Interstate 5 Freeway in the Flower Hill Promenade Plaza at 2600 Via De La Valle, Unit G102 in Del Mar.

Boasting friendly, personal service coupled with state-of-the-art technology, First Bank’s Del Mar branch is the future of banking.

Possessing nearly 20 years of financial services experience, Alberto Velazquez serves Del Mar residents as the branch manager. Although Alberto has worked in banking in the Del Mar area for many years, he chose to join First Bank’s new branch because he enjoys working in the beautiful coastal area and has a similar mindset of building long-term relationships.

First Bank’s Del Mar team is fully committed to serving all area clients, but businesses with a family ownership structure are one segment they feel they can passionately serve. To its credit, First Bank focuses on developing value-added, strategic partnerships with closely held businesses.

In fact, First Bank has made it its mission to help local, family-owned businesses, their families, and employees thrive through the generations. First Bank even launched a First Bank for Family-Owned Businesses that takes a holistic view of family-owned enterprises and delivers services beyond traditional banking products.

Also possessing nearly 20 years of experience in financial services, Ruth Sintay is First Bank’s banking specialist and works alongside Alberto. The branch also features an interactive teller machine, offering the convenience of transacting in a secure, contactless manner.

The First Bank Del Mar branch is open for in-person services from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Clients may transact with a live on-screen First Bank banker via the ITM from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and 7:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday.