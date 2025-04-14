UPDATE: 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego

JULIAN — A strong earthquake struck in the eastern San Diego County highlands today, rattling a large swath of Southern California as far north as Los Angeles but resulting in no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The 5.2-magnitude temblor occurred at 10:08 a.m., centered in the Pine Hills area, about 2.5 miles south of Julian, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A series of aftershocks promptly hit in the same general area, most with magnitude readings of less than 3.0, though one, near Borrego Springs, registered 3.5, the agency reported.

The shaker was felt as far away as Orange and Riverside counties and in West Los Angeles.

Representatives of Cal Fire and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said the agencies had not received any reports of injuries or property damage caused by the temblors.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wrote on social media, “There’s no known visible or major damage to the city so far, and I’m in communication with local, state and federal officials.”

The National Weather Service issued a statement saying there was no tsunami threat in connection with the inland quake.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it was working with local agencies to assess any possible damage or impacts from the earthquake. The governor’s office issued a statement saying Gov. Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the earthquake.

“The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed,” according to the governor’s office.

Seismologist and Southern California earthquake expert Lucy Jones said the quake appeared to have been felt “over a very large area,” stretching into Los Angeles. She said given the size and depth of the quake, it was unlikely to cause any series damage “to a normal California building,” although it may have knocked some items off shelves.

“There shouldn’t be structural damage,” she said. “If there is, it’s in a pretty bad building.”

Following the quake, Metrolink canceled service on Orange County Line train 608 between San Clemente and Oceanside, allowing crews to conduct precautionary track inspections and determine if any damage occurred.

One resident in the Vista area in San Diego County noted online that the quake “sounded and felt like a bomb went off.”

Bessie Eberhardt of Fallbrook told City News Service the temblor was one of the stronger quakes she has felt in her decades of living in Orange and San Diego counties.

“It started with a slight tremor and loud boom, then the shaking started,” she said, adding that she was worried for her 93-year-old mother, whose bedroom is on the first floor of the two-story home.

“It lasted as long as it took me to run downstairs and get to my mom, who was disappointed she slept through it,” Eberhardt said.