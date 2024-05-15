Powerhouse Park tot lot named Project of the Year

DEL MAR — The renovated Powerhouse Park tot lot in Del Mar has been named a Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association’s San Diego and Imperial counties chapter, the city announced last week.

Completed last April, the new playground area overlooking the sea features a new, colorful play structure, a swing set, and play equipment for a range of ages atop a new rubberized surface designed to look like the beach.

Friends of the Powerhouse raised funds for the playground in addition to city funds and state grants. A commemorative tile wall at the park honors the various donors to the project.

The APWA’s Project of the Year Award recognizes excellence in partnerships between managing agencies, consultants, architects, engineers and contractors working together on public works projects.

Awards are given in four cost divisions, ranging from projects less than $5 million to over $75 million, and five different project categories, including transportation, environment, historical restoration, disaster or emergency construction, and public structures such as parks.

The tot lot received an award in the parks category.

City Manager Ashley Jones said city representatives will accept a plaque honoring their recognition at an awards ceremony on June 13.