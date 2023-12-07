The Coast News Group
Sarah Nakao won the La Costa 35 Athletic Club’s annual poker tournament in early November. Photo courtesy of Louise Donahue.
Poker tournament benefits Carlsbad Boys and Girls Club

CARLSBAD — The La Costa 35 Athletic Club hosted its 12th Annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on Nov. 4, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

The LC35 Athletic Club, a local nonprofit organization, was formed in 1984 to promote friendly competition, good sportsmanship, and a social outlet for its members – Carlsbad residents aged 35 and older.

The club’s first poker tournament was held in 2011 as a way to give back to the community at the Bressi Ranch Boys & Girls Clubhouse, which was still under construction at the time. Since its inception, the event has nearly tripled in attendance and raised nearly $500,000.

“There were 15 poker tables and close to 150 players,” said Tournament Director Rob Holzman. “In the end, it’s the kids who win. Over $45,000 in net proceeds was raised for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad!”

Gregorio’s Restaurant, Mendocino Farms, Baja Jerky and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse catered the event. HRE Performance Wheels donated a full set of custom wheels and Haro Bikes donated two beach cruiser e-bikes, all of which were auctioned off to the highest bidder. Home AV-TV & Design provided large screen television broadcasting.

After playing into the night, Sarah Nakao was awarded the coveted “winner bracelet” and moved on to play in the $5 million WPT Prime Championship at the Wynn Las Vegas. Andy Kimball was the runner-up and won a vacation stay in an oceanfront home.

According to organizers, chosen beneficiary Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has played an integral role in the community since 1952, providing programs and services to thousands of young people. The organization is 100% funded by local donors.

For more information, call (760) 444-4893, email [email protected], or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org.

