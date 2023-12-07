Poker tournament benefits Carlsbad Boys and Girls Club

CARLSBAD — The La Costa 35 Athletic Club hosted its 12th Annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on Nov. 4, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

The LC35 Athletic Club, a local nonprofit organization, was formed in 1984 to promote friendly competition, good sportsmanship, and a social outlet for its members – Carlsbad residents aged 35 and older.

The club’s first poker tournament was held in 2011 as a way to give back to the community at the Bressi Ranch Boys & Girls Clubhouse, which was still under construction at the time. Since its inception, the event has nearly tripled in attendance and raised nearly $500,000.

“There were 15 poker tables and close to 150 players,” said Tournament Director Rob Holzman. “In the end, it’s the kids who win. Over $45,000 in net proceeds was raised for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad!”

Gregorio’s Restaurant, Mendocino Farms, Baja Jerky and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse catered the event. HRE Performance Wheels donated a full set of custom wheels and Haro Bikes donated two beach cruiser e-bikes, all of which were auctioned off to the highest bidder. Home AV-TV & Design provided large screen television broadcasting.

After playing into the night, Sarah Nakao was awarded the coveted “winner bracelet” and moved on to play in the $5 million WPT Prime Championship at the Wynn Las Vegas. Andy Kimball was the runner-up and won a vacation stay in an oceanfront home.

According to organizers, chosen beneficiary Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has played an integral role in the community since 1952, providing programs and services to thousands of young people. The organization is 100% funded by local donors.

For more information, call (760) 444-4893, email [email protected], or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org.