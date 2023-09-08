Pizza Port Carlsbad releases beer for surf therapy nonprofit

CARLSBAD — Pizza Port in Carlsbad Village will collaborate with local hops farmer Horsethief Hops today for a fundraiser for a nonprofit providing surf therapy, mentoring and life skills for children in the foster care system.

The sixth annual Limited Edition Wet Hops Fundraiser will tap the “It Takes a Village IPA” beer for Urban Surf 4 Kids, with hops donated by a local homebrewer, harvested by volunteers and brewed by Pizza Port Carlsbad Village from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pizza Port located at 571 Carlsbad Village Drive.

“It was an honor being able to be part of this experience. Urban Surf 4 Kids does amazing work. As a father, I appreciate how they go beyond, helping kids in the water and out,” said Ignacio Cervantes, head brewer at Pizza Port Carlsbad. “Also, it was amazing working together with a local hop farm in Horsethief Hops. They had a great variety of hops and everything went so smoothly on brew day thanks to all the volunteers doing such a great job getting the hop cones prepped and ready for us. We hope we get to do it again in the future.”

Every year, Urban Surf 4 Kids selects a new brew partnership. Proceeds from the beer will help fund the Hanai Mentoring Program in honor of the 60 volunteer mentors who have dedicated the last seven months to mentoring children ages 7 to 18 who are living in foster care.

For the past six years, local farmer and homebrewer Eli Palma of Horsethief Hops has donated his entire crop of hops to be used in this special project.

“Being lucky enough to have grown up as a native San Diegan, the close proximity to the ocean has brought me a life-long positive wellbeing,” Palma said. “The psychologically restorative effects of the ocean can really help put life in perspective. Urban Surf 4 Kids gives children the same opportunity I had to build that same lifelong connection with our ocean and help build a healthy alternative to overcome life’s adversities.”

The hops varieties in this year’s beer include Southern Cross, Pacific Gem, Comet and Chinook with a small percentage of Cascade, Triumph and Cashmere, a statement from the brewery reads.