State provides $14 mil in funds to affordable housing projects

ESCONDIDO — A 136-unit apartment project that will house low-income seniors and formerly homeless veterans is one of 10 affordable housing projects throughout the county to receive state funding to accelerate their completion.

Valley Creek Senior Apartments will receive a $2 million grant from the state’s Regional Early Action Planning program, also known as REAP 2.0.

“California is facing an affordability crisis that touches every community across our state,” said Jim Howell, San Diego Foundation’s chief financial officer. “In San Diego, we’re seeing our teachers, nurses, firefighters and essential workers – the very people who ensure our neighborhoods remain safe and vibrant – face enormous challenges in finding affordable housing. The REAP 2.0 funding allows us to accelerate innovative housing solutions to address our region’s most pressing housing needs while advancing our climate commitments.”

County supervisors previously approved the Valley Creek project on county-owned property at 620 E. Valley Pkwy. in May. Most of the units will be reserved for low-income seniors aged 55 years and older.

According to the project’s developer, National CORE in partnership with San Diego Community Housing Corporation, up to 14 of the apartments will be reserved for formerly homeless and at-risk senior veterans. The apartments will be broken down into 36 studios, 87 one-bedrooms, 87 two-bedrooms and two manager units.

The project will also include a 5,800 square-foot daycare that is open to the public.

The remaining $12 million went to nine other projects:

$1 million grant to the 150-unit Refugee and Immigrant Cultural Hub in Mid-City,

$1 million grant to the 103-unit Avanzando project in San Ysidro,

$1 million grant to the 104-unit 17 th and Commercial Apartments in East Village,

and Commercial Apartments in East Village, $2 million low-interest loan for the 60-unit Serra Mesa Apartments,

$1 million to the 20-unit Casa Maria project in downtown San Diego,

$1 million grant to the 126-units SDSU Mission Valley project,

$1 million grant to the 117-unit Cuatro project in City Heights,

$2 million low-interest loan for the 98-unit Hillcrest Hall, and

$2 million low-interest loan for the 52-unit 1620 State Street project in Little Italy.

According to organizers, which include SANDAG and the San Diego Foundation, the projects will serve underserved populations like veterans, seniors, refugees/immigrants, individuals, families and single women in need, and will further address substantial housing needs in San Diego County amidst skyrocketing home prices and rents.

All 10 projects are expected to add 966 housing units to the county housing market between December 2026 and June 2030. The first 660 are expected to be available as 2027, according to a joint statement from SANDAG and the San Diego Foundation, which worked to identify eligible projects and distribute funding.

“This partnership between SANDAG and San Diego Foundation will facilitate much-needed housing solutions across our region. This funding, provided by the State of California, will give individuals and families more opportunities to find affordable places to live and build their futures, while helping meet regional and state housing goals,” said SANDAG Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner.

A detailed description of each project, plus maps and renderings, can be viewed at https://www.sdfoundation.org/community-impact/impact-areas/housing/reap-2-0-affordable-housing-initiative/.

City News Service contributed to this report.