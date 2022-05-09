Pedestrian killed in Encinitas trying to get a flower

ENCINITAS — A man who got out of his car and crossed a road to pick a flower was hit and killed by a vehicle on this Mother’s Day in Encinitas.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Piraeus Street near Normandy Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. W. Clem.

According to investigators, the man who was hit, got out of a car, crossed over southbound and northbound lanes and onto the east shoulder of Piraeus Road to retrieve a flower, Clem said. A vehicle heading north on Piraeus hit him.

The man was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Clem said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, Clem said.

