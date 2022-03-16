Pedal 2 Petal by Visit Carlsbad highlights flowers

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad celebrates its floral surroundings with “Pedal 2 Petal by Visit Carlsbad.” The eight-week celebration of all things floral will be running through May 8, and includes floral-inspired events and specials at venues across the city.

The all-new program invites visitors to bike the Pedal 2 Petal route through the city during the Flower Field bloom, stopping along the mapped “Pedal 2 Petal by Visit Carlsbad” route to enjoy an array of floral experiences. Effective through late March, visitors to the destination can “check-in” at participating experiences on the Pedal2Petal web app (available for download through the site). Those who check-in at a minimum of three experiences are entered into a grand-prize drawing for a vacation experience in Carlsbad, including three nights’ accommodation, a $250 food & beverage credit, and a Beach Genie coastal concierge set-up, amongst other perks. Full details are available at Pedal2Petal.com.

Three Carlsbad Village businesses are part of this flower-inspired program – Pedego Electric Bikes, Beach Vibe Rentals, and The Goods Bakehouse will be on the route.

Through this program, visitors and locals can experience the floral magic of Carlsbad at The Flower Fields and beyond. Local shops and attractions, culinary and wellness experiences, chefs and mixologists, hotel partners and more have all teamed up to create a variety of floral imbued products, activities, bites and cocktails. Guests are invited to bike around the great outdoor resort destination and experience different stops where they can enjoy flower-inspired offerings.

“There are so many wonderful experiences throughout Carlsbad, from the boutiques and shops to the fantastic restaurants,” said Kim Sidoriak, president & CEO of Visit Carlsbad, “and we want visitors to get a taste of them all.”