Solana Beach considers new ADU rules for easier construction

SOLANA BEACH — In the face of an ever-growing state housing need, Solana Beach leaders are planning updates to accessory dwelling unit regulations to better facilitate the construction of these structures throughout the city.

Proposed changes include aligning local guidelines with state regulations, implementing a permit-ready program with pre-approved unit designs, allowing construction in environmentally sensitive areas and increasing grading limits.

Creating accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, is one of many strategies the city relies on to meet housing production goals identified in their Housing Element. Of the 90 ADU permit applications received since the beginning of 2020, 18 have been approved, 35 are still under review, and 24 have resulted in constructed units, per city data through the end of June.

Solana Beach Community Development Director Joseph Lim said these numbers put the city well on its way toward meeting its goals, but a handful of folks have been unable to apply for permits due to the current limitations.

“I think with some of the ordinance changes, we’ll see more ADUs applications coming in,” Lim said.

At its July 12 meeting, the Solana Beach City Council supported the idea of less restrictive ADU regulations and specified what changes to the ordinance should be made. The goal is to make adjustments before the end of the year.

“I think we’re all clamoring for housing, and these ADUs seem to be what works in our community,” said City Councilmember Kristi Becker.

The proposed permit-ready program would mimic those adopted in neighboring cities like Encinitas, offering a series of pre-approved plans for units of different sizes and styles designed by an architect.

City staff said most ADU applicants currently wait two to five months for the city to approve a permit; however, the permit-ready program could reduce this wait time “quite significantly” with its already-completed site and floor plans and other necessary elements.

“This program would assist owners in creating ADUs by expediting the review process and reducing pre-construction costs and plan preparation time,” Lim said.

With the support of the council, city staff will now begin the process of finding architects interested in participating in the program via a request for proposals or RFP. Architects would refer to the styles of the city’s existing buildings to create ADU designs for council approval.

Council members said they would also support recommended changes to grading rules, increasing the maximum grading limit from 50 to 100 cubic yards and exempting the excavation immediately below the habitable area.

Council members also showed initial support for allowing ADUs in currently restricted environmentally sensitive habitat areas. These include bluff top sites like coastal and inland bluffs and canyon rim properties, as well as fire hazard areas and the hillside overlay zone.

Residents say the city’s current blanket restrictions on ADUs in these areas have prohibited potential applicants from being able to build.

“I understand having reasonable restrictions, but I feel like the prohibition is just unreasonable,” said Mark Mariani, whose residence falls in the hillside overlay zone. “I’m encouraging you guys to, pretty please, take this into consideration and help us in these lots.”

Andy Crocker, an architect in Solana Beach, said aligning the city’s regulations with state guidelines and allowing construction in the environmentally sensitive zones would help tremendously.

“I’ve had a lot of clients wanting to do ADUs for their parents, or for their grown children so they can stay in the community, and they run into the fire zone and the grading issue consistently,” he said.

The relaxed regulations would still include specific setback requirements, depending on the zone, to limit negative impacts on the natural area.