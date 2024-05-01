Outbreak of E. coli linked to organic walnuts

REGION — A multi-state food safety alert was issued Wednesday for an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to halves and pieces of organic walnuts sold in bulk bins at natural food stores and food co-ops in Southern California and elsewhere.

The Gibson Farms walnut pieces were distributed at stores in cities including Carlsbad, Encinitas, Escondido, San Diego, San Marcos and Vista, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walnuts have expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025.

So far, 12 people have reported possible E. coli illnesses and seven hospitalizations in California and Washington, the CDC said. Gibson Farms, based in Hollister, has initiated a product recall, the public health agency said.

The walnuts were sold in at least 19 western states.

The CDC said almost all the sick people reported purchasing the organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores.

Local stores affected include:

Jimbos Naturally at 1923 Calle Barcelona in Carlsbad

Lazy Acres Market at 150 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas

Jimbos Naturally at 1633 S Centre City Pkwy. in Escondido

Jimbos Naturally stores at 10511 4-S Commons Drive and 12841 El Camino Real in San Diego

Lazy Acres Market at 422 W. Washington St. in San Diego

Ocean Beach Co-op at 4765 Voltaire Street in San Diego

Sun Organic Farm at 411 Las Posas in San Marcos

Frazier Farms Market at 225 Vista Village drive in Vista.

A list of all affected stores is available at fda.gov/media/178182/download?attachment.