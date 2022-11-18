CHS hall of fame seeks nominations

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame committee has begun the process of accepting nominations for the CHS Hall of Fame.

They are looking for the names and resumes of any graduates that have excelled in their chosen field and have accomplished exemplary feats. The graduates are recognized in the following categories: business, humanitarian service, education & academics, arts, performing arts, public service, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), military & law enforcement, and medicine.

The Alumni Association is accepting letters explaining why the person being submitted fits the criteria of a Hall of Fame member for Carlsbad High School. The ask that it also include a resume or supporting accomplishments. The selection committee will review the nominated person and gather additional information to assist in investigation of accomplishments fitting the criteria for nomination. Submit all information to [email protected]

The selections for the 2022 Carlsbad High School Hall of Fame were:

Richard Allen Bahr – Class of 1983 – executive medical director and director of medical operations for multiple professional and amateur sports and spectator events.

Aaron J. Byzak – Class of 1995 – chief external affairs officer for Tri-city Medical Center

Emily O’Brien – Class of 2003 – multiple daytime Emmy nominee, working in motion-capture industry and currently appearing on “Days of Our Lives”

There are currently 43 graduates from Carlsbad High School that have qualified to be selected as members of the CHS Hall of Fame.