Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito hosts Operation School Bell

SOLANA BEACH — Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) held one of its many Operation School Bell events at Marshalls in Solana Beach on March 22 and March 24. Families were able to shop at the store with $80 to spend on new school clothes and shoes for each child attending Solana Beach Head Start.

This spring Operation School Bell event was funded through a $3,000 grant to the Assistance League from the Solana Beach City Council. Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner and Solana Beach City Council members Kelly Harless and Jewel Edson were on hand to help with the event.

Operation School Bell is Assistance League’s signature program. Chapters research specific needs in their local communities; then develop, fund and implement programs that support children in need. The goal is to help children succeed in school by providing new school clothing; health assistance, including hearing, vision and/or dental care; and literacy, cultural and higher educational enrichment.

ALRSD is an all-volunteer, nonprofit service organization dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of children and adults affected by trauma, violence and poverty. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop at 1542 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, along with fundraising events, individual and corporate donations and community and government grants. The money raised goes to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone.

Find out more at ALRSD.org