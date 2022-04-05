Soroptimists celebrate Live Your Dream winners

From left, Soroptimist Vista and North County Inland Live Your Dream award winner Jasmine Davis received recognition at the March club picnic, from Club Program Director Eden Weinberger and Soroptimist Club President Melinda Jarrell. Soroptimist Vista and North County Inland hosted a picnic to celebrate its four Live Your Dream award winners in March. These almost $4,000 awards are given each year to women who have faced obstacles such as violence, poverty and teen pregnancy and are attending college or trade school to achieve a better life for themselves and their families. This year’s Soroptimist Vista and North County Inland Live Your Dream winners were Rebecca Villalobos, Jasmine Davis, Diana Diaz, (originally from San Marcos but relocated to Modesto) and Amy DeMar Sifuentes, now based in rural New Mexico.