Operation Duffel Bag helps graduating students

ESCONDIDO — The Assistance League of Inland North County recently provided nearly 50 duffel bags for graduating seniors experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in the Escondido Union High School District through its Operation Duffel Bag Program.

Each student received a bag with more than 35 items worth approximately $450 including a personal blender, bungee cords, laundry bag and detergent, a sleeping bag, $175 worth of gift cards, a solar operated battery pack, a pillow and blanket, first aid and tool kits and personal hygiene products, among other items.

The nonprofit has supported the district’s McKinney-Vento students for nearly a decade through numerous programs.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the support of community organizations like the Assistance League of Inland North County,” said Superintendent Anne Staffieri. “Our students, particularly those most in need, have benefitted tremendously from their programs.”

Operation Duffel Bag takes place each year. Over the years, the Assistance League of Inland North County has also supported Escondido high school students through its Operation School Bell program, computer donations and scholarships.

More than 100 members of the Assistance League volunteer their time to make sure young people have basic necessities. The league relies on the proceeds from its thrift shop, located at 2068 E. Valley Pkwy., to fund its nine philanthropic programs throughout the year.