Marea Sessions summer concert series returns

ENCINITAS — The Alila Marea Beach Resort has announced the return of its intimate Marea Sessions seaside concert series in partnership with iconic Solana Beach music venue Belly Up.

The three-part series will showcase the sounds of celebrated musicians to hotel guests and locals alike in the upscale resort. The shows will be paired with culinary offerings crafted by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team along with Southern California’s ocean views and sunsets.

Each event begins at 6 p.m. in the resort’s open-air, ocean view event space. The evening starts with a curated dinner complete with interactive stations, craft cocktails and an extensive beer and wine list available for purchase.

A warm welcome from local surf legend, Rob Machado, will follow and lead into performances from the opening artists and featured headliners.

Proceeds from the Marea Sessions ticket sales will benefit the Rob Machado Foundation, which was founded by the celebrated surfer on the ethos that taking care of the planet begins with local communities and youth. The foundation has evolved into a program that encourages children to connect with the land they live on and has focused its efforts on installing water filling stations in an ever-growing network of schools.

“We are excited to welcome our community and resort guests for the second year of Marea Sessions, bringing standout, live music to our home on the bluffs of Encinitas this summer,” said General Manager Ben Thiele. “Being a canvas for inspiring meaningful connections is at the core of everything we do at Alila Marea, and having the opportunity to expand upon our signature experiences with this series alongside incredible partners such as Rob Machado Foundation and Belly Up is something we look forward to building on for years to come.”

The Marea Sessions are scheduled as follows:

June 21 — Band members Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger of the Los Angeles-based, Grammy-nominated, American alternative rock band Silversun Pickups will perform a duo show.

July 20 — Catch Matisyahu, an iconic Grammy-nominated artist known for his improvisational jam-scene performances who artfully molds the foundation of roots reggae into many genres.

Aug. 31 — Watch famed soul and R&B musician Allen Stone, who has gained notoriety for his powerful live performances and ability to channel sensitivity into his music while radiating a sense of hope and promise.

Marea Sessions tickets can be purchased for $190.00 per person at https://www.alilahotels.com/marea-beach-resort-encinitas/journeys/a-seaside-concert-dinner-series/.