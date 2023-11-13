This Giving Tuesday, give second chances to animals

Animals make great confidants, excellent exercise buddies and adorable reminders of the love, kindness and compassion we should extend to others. They deserve the world, or at the very least, a world-class safe haven to fall back on should they become lost, injured or homeless.

And thankfully, in San Diego, animals have a national leader in animal welfare acting as their safety net. San Diego Humane Society has been working to create a more humane world for animals since 1880, and it offers lifesaving support to more than 40,000 companion and wild animals every year.

This includes pets like Lady, a senior cocker spaniel who was surrendered to San Diego Humane Society at 13 years old. She clearly had not received medical care in quite some time and was suffering from infections in both of her eyes, permanent deafness caused by repeated, untreated ear infections, painful, bloody ulcers on her paws and matted and missing fur.

She was in pain, but her cheerful and sweet demeanor quickly won the hearts of the team working hard to get her healthy. After several weeks of medical treatment and recovery in a foster home, she was ready to start her new life.

It didn’t take long before she found a family committed to filling her remaining years with love. Now, she is spending the holiday season in a loving home.

Lady is just one of the thousands of animals who have been given a second chance thanks to San Diego Humane Society’s commitment to Staying at Zero euthanasia of healthy or treatable animals.

The organization meets this ambitious goal through a wide range of innovative programs, including shelter medicine, a state-of-the-art Behavior Center and the country’s first Kitten Nursery. It also works to keep animals out of shelters in the first place by offering community support services, including affordable veterinary care, free pet food and supplies and behavior and training resources.

Every animal the organization helps receives the individualized attention they need to thrive — but this world-class care is only possible with the community’s support.

This Giving Tuesday, donations to San Diego Humane Society will go twice as far to provide safe shelter, lifesaving veterinary care and second chances for animals in need. When you make your gift between now and Nov. 28, your donation will be matched up to $50,000 by The JEM Project!

Donate today at sdhumane.org/Tuesday to help animals like Lady — animals who have so much to give, given a second chance.