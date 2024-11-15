SD Humane Society expands ‘Dog Day Out’ to all campuses

REGION — People interested in a pet but not sure if they have what it takes can now use the San Diego Humane Society’s Dog Day Out Program to get a taste of the pup life.

The program was expanded this week to all of SDHS’s campuses – El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego – and allows people to take a dog from the shelter out and about for a few hours, giving them a break from shelter life.

“We’ve seen a great demand for the program at our San Diego Campus since we started in April and are so excited to be able to expand it,” said Emily Scheerer, director of operational programs at San Diego Humane Society. “It’s a win-win, because the dogs get some normalcy away from their habitats and are exposed to more potential adopters while out and about.”

The program serves several purposes, not only allowing the dogs to get some fresh air, but also to gain insight on their personalities and quirks to make them easier to adopt.

San Diego Humane Society provides interested people a manual with information about the dog and the program, a backpack with treats and supplies and a map with recommended locations to visit during their Dog Day afternoon.

To book an appointment at any campus, visit sdhumane.org/dogdayout.