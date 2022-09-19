Oh no? Week 2 NFL Grades

Week 2 of the NFL regular season featured more stars and duds, comebacks and letdowns, hot seats and cold shoulders. Let’s get to it.

Scoreboard

KC 27, LAC 24

NYJ 31, Cleveland 30

Detroit 36, Wash 27

TB 20, New Orleans 10

NYG 19, Carolina 16

NE 17, Pittsburgh 14

JAC 24, Indianapolis 0

Miami 43, Baltimore 38

LA Rams 31, Atlanta 27

SF 27, Seattle 7

Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17

Denver 16, Houston 9

Arizona 29, LV Raiders 23 (OT)

Grades

A: Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Dolphins’ rally from 21 points behind to defeat Baltimore, 42-38. At the start of the fourth quarter, Miami trailed the Ravens, 35-14.

A: NYJ QB Joe Flacco had four touchdown passes as the Jets rallied from a 13-point deficit with one minute and 22 seconds remaining in the game to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 31-30.

A: Houston Texans’ defense played lights out against Denver but fell short, 16-9.

A: Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson became the first NFL player to record a 75-yard touchdown run and pass in the same game.

A: Tampa Bay’s defense forced five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries) in the Bucs’ 20-10 win against New Orleans.

A: Trailing 23-7 in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals overcame a 16-point deficit to force overtime against Las Vegas following QB Kyler Murray completing two 2-point conversions and winning on a scoop and score against the Raiders 29-23 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.

A: Detroit Lions exceeded 35 points for the second straight week, defeating the Washington Commanders, 36-27. Beware, the Lions are much improved.

A: Denver Broncos fans counting down the play clock after multiple delay-of-game penalties against the Broncos…3-2-1.

A: Baltimore Ravens kick returner Gerald Everett returning the opening kickoff for a 103-yard touchdown against the Dolphins.

B: Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense and defense. The Jags had five sacks and three INTs. The Colts never had a chance.

B: The skirmish between New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers WR Mike Evans that saw both players ejected from the game. The fight was more offensive than the 3-3 tie at end of the third quarter.

B: New York Giants defense… Two weeks in a row now, 2-0. (Last year, the Giants did not win their second game until Week 10.

B: Steelers fans chanting “KEN-NY” for first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett (Pitt) to make his debut amid Pittsburgh’s struggling offense resulting in a 17–14 loss to New England.

C: Seattle Seahawks have gone six quarters without scoring.

C: Houston Texans QB Davis Mills (Stanford) overthrowing his receivers against Denver in a game that could have been won.

D: Steelers’ TJ Watt is out for another three weeks as Pittsburgh comes up with zero sacks against the Patriots.

D: Steelers punt returner Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt that led to a New England score.

D: Cincinnati Bengals’ offense did not get into the red zone until the fourth quarter …. Bengals 0-2.

F: Las Vegas Raiders led 20-0 at the half only to lose in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders must be cursed to lose this game.

F: Baltimore Ravens’ defense. The Ravens led Miami by 21 points at halftime but gave 28 points (four Miami touchdown passes) in the final quarter to lose the game.

F: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who fell asleep at the wheel in the second half against the Cardinals. McDaniels played passive and took his foot off the pedal.

F: Cleveland Browns’ defense led by 13 points with 1 minute and 22 seconds left in the game. (Note: Teams winning by 13 points with under two minutes remaining went 2,229-0). And the last team to lose was the Cleveland Browns in 2001. History does repeat itself.

F: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts (DEFENSE, all of them).

F: After two weeks, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is on the HOT SEAT… Panthers 0-2.

F: Raiders WR Davante Adams two catches, 12 yards.

