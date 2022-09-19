Who’s News: 9/23/22

CSU TRUSTEES’ AWARD

Cal State San Marcos student Johnathan Rodney has been selected as the campus’ recipient of the 2022 Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement, the California State University’s highest recognition of student accomplishment. Students are selected for demonstrating superior academic performance, personal accomplishments, community service and financial need. Rodney is a student veteran majoring in biochemistry. He served five years as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.

TOP STUDENTS

• Bianca Plowman of Carlsbad was named to the Big South Conference’s 2021-22 presidential honor roll. Plowman plays women’s soccer for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 4.0 GPA.

• Vinh Tran of San Marcos, a student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Acadia National Park Hiking Trail GIS Layers.”

• Jayce Jovero of San Marcos and Brianna Millican of San Diego were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

KUDOS FOR CAL STATE

Cal State San Marcos has received the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from “Insight Into Diversity” magazine. The annual HEED Award is a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

MASKS OPTIONAL

As of Sept. 5, the Broadway Theater at 340 E. Broadway, Vista, no longer requires audience members, actors or youth performers to wear a mask. It is still highly recommended, but will no longer be required.

GRAND OPENINGS

Vista Chamber of Commerce hosts business grand openings in September, including Vista Twilight Market Sept. 16 at 215 N. Melrose Drive; North Coast Jiu Jitsu at noon Sept. 23 at 131 Main Street; Giddy Up Pup Pet Resort & Spa, at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at 2020 Hacienda Drive, Suite E and MJ Physical Therapy at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at 1830 Hacienda Drive, Suite 2.

WATER BONUSES

California has banned watering grass in commercial-industrial-institutional settings that is “solely ornamental” and not regularly used for recreational purposes or community events. The San Diego County Water Authority and its 24-member agencies offer incentives for business property owners such as rebates and other resources to help businesses save money while saving water. From turf conversions to increasing the use of recycled water, there are opportunities to improve water efficiency on commercial properties. For details, visit sdcwa.org.

NEW FACE FOR SCOUTS

Girls Scouts San Diego has named Cardiff-by-the-Sea resident Neville Billimoria to its board of directors. Billimoria is a senior vice president of marketing/community relations at Mission Federal. For more than 20 years, Billimoria has actively volunteered and supported the San Diego nonprofit and educational communities.

CSUSM GETS $3M GRANT

Cal State San Marcos has been awarded a nearly $3 million, five-year grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to invest its COMPASS training program. COMPASS, Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science, works to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining hands-on research opportunities with strategic and structured mentorship experiences.