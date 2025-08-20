High school football season kicks off Friday

Friday night lights return to North County on Aug. 22. In the run-up to opening kickoff, The Coast News took a trip around North County to get a look at who’s who heading into the 2025 season.

La Costa Canyon

(Avocado West)

Last Season: 10-1, San Diego Section Open Division Semifinals

Coach: Sean Sovacool

Outlook 2025: La Costa Canyon enters 2025 off a 10-1 campaign and a run to the Open Division semifinals, returning a potent offense led by three-year starting quarterback Quinn Roth and UC Davis commit Coby Herman.

Head coach Sean Sovacool, now in his 16th season with a 99-65 career record, pointed to Roth’s 5,000 passing yards and 52 career touchdowns, Herman’s 1,800 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns, and wide receiver Jackson Maggiore’s 15 career scores as key weapons.

The offense also features a deep line anchored by Justin and Brendan Lee. On defense, LCC brings back All-CIF linebacker Ryan Scully and senior Henry Mallory, whom Sovacool called “a silverback gorilla” before last season. This year, he says Mallory is “a physical, athletic force who sets the tone on both sides of the ball.”

Quotable: “My team and I worked very hard this offseason and got better mentally and physically. We all gained at least 10 plus pounds and there is a difference in size coming into this season compared to last.” – Quinn Roth, Quarterback

Carlsbad

(Avocado West)

Last Season: 8-4, San Diego Section Division I Semifinals

Coach: Thadd Macneal

Outlook 2025: Carlsbad returns six offensive and eight defensive starters from last year’s Division I semifinalist. Senior quarterback Eli MacNeal, a Cornell commit, leads the offense, while 6-foot-5, 275-pound Arizona commit Nathan Allen fortifies the line.

Senior linebacker/tight end Rocky Cummings was singled out by San Marcos’ Ty Sagaser: “He is going to be a fun matchup for us with his size and athleticism. One of my close friends as a kid and he has worked really hard to get where he is today.”

San Marcos’ Ezekiel McIntyre praised Carlsbad running back Darian Webb: “He is a determined guy that gets the game.”

Quotable: “Our team does not have one single player that is the MVP, but many that are very good. We have strong players across every position on both sides of the ball.” – Trent Kellas, Tight End/Defensive End

Mission HIlls

(Avocado West)

Last Season: 8-3

Coach: Chris Hauser

Outlook 2025: Mission Hills boasts senior quarterback Troy Huhn — a 6-foot-4, 220-pound Penn State commit with smooth mechanics and poise in the pocket.

One of his top weapons will be sophomore Brayden Roberson, who impressed as a freshman with highlight-reel grabs and a knack for always being open. “He is a really hard-working guy that dedicates many hours to the grind of football,” Torrey Pines lineman Ansu Perez said.

Senior wide receiver Josh Gonzales transferred in from Escondido after a huge season. “Despite all the new pieces, our chemistry is at an all-time high,” Roberson said. “We are ready for an explosive season.”

Quotable: “Troy’s obviously a great leader on the field… What stands out is how he gets the ball into tight spaces—right where only the receiver can catch it. You can see the talent and the effort he puts in.” – Josh Gonzales, Wide Receiver

Oceanside

(Avocado East)

Last Season: 7-4, San Diego Section Division I Opening Round

Coach: Fale Poumele

Outlook 2025: Oceanside faces a quarterback transition after losing Joseph Vinup to graduation. Sophomore running back Neke Letuli, who averaged 7.9 yards per carry as a freshman, will be a focal point. On the line, 6-foot-4, 280-pound Lincoln Mageo is a space-creating force.

Vista pass-rusher Keoki Becerra lauded Mageo: “I took a lot of reps versus him last season… real strong and confident with his kick step. Being a top-300 player shows the immense talent we have in North County.”

Quotable: “[Defensive back] Mykah Faletoi and I have played football together since we were seven. He is a hard worker and plays with passion every snap… bound to have a breakout year.” – Kymani Nua, Wide Receiver

El Camino

(Avocado East)

Last Season: 6-6, San Diego Section Division I Semifinals

Coach: Michael Hobbs

Outlook 2025: El Camino aims to improve on last year’s .500 record. Senior quarterback Gavin Wasserman, who missed five games in 2024 due to transfer rules, will be available all season.

Replacing lead back Leo Bell will be a challenge.

Junior kicker Adam Spencer could break out. “Adam Spencer is humble and somewhat quiet but incredible,” long snapper Blake Drucker said. “He has a ton of potential and definitely lives up to his 4-star rating.”

Quotable: “I’m excited to compete with some of the best in San Diego… My goal is to be perfect and give my team the best chance to win. I expect to become the top-ranked long snapper in California within a month.” – Blake Drucker, Long Snapper

San Marcos

(Avocado West)

Last Season: 11-2, San Diego Section Division I Championship loss

Coach: Tom Carroll

Outlook 2025: San Marcos is coming off a Palomar League title, a seven-game win streak, and a trip to the Division I final.

Senior quarterback Kreet Makihele leads all active Section QBs in career passing yards (7,771), completions (505) and touchdowns (95). Tight end Ty Sagaser and wideout Cutter Voorhes will step up in the passing game.

“Cutter Voorhes is a great athlete… He will cause a lot of problems this year,” Sagaser said. Multi-sport transfer Ezekiel McIntyre should also play a big role.

Said former Escondido teammate, Bowyn Cannon of McIntyre, “he’s a great two-way player.”

Said McIntyre “Cutter Vorhees – I’ve seen the work he’s put in and he and I have to be the most underrated in San Diego.”

Quotable: “With the team we have and the competition we play against, every week is going to be a battle… I want to end my high school career by winning games and being the best at what I do in North County.” – Ty Sagaser, Tight End/Defensive End

Escondido

(Palomar League)

Last Season: 7-5, San Diego Section Division III Quarterfinals

Coach: Stephen Dixon

Outlook 2025: Escondido went 7-5 last year and won a playoff game, but lost quarterback Caden Thompson and receivers Josh Gonzales and Ezekiel McIntyre to transfers.

Senior linebacker/offensive threat Bowyn Cannon will have a heavy workload, alongside versatile lineman Cainan Whittaker.

Quotable: “My expectation is to have close to 2,000 all-purpose yards and close to 100 tackles.” – Bowyn Cannon, Linebacker/Offense

Vista

(Valley League)

Last Season: 4-8, San Diego Section Division V Semifinals

Coach: Ryan McHale

Outlook 2025: Ryan McHale takes over after the district’s decision not to renew David “Vika” Faatuiese’s contract, a move that drew emotional community reaction.

Senior running back/linebacker Broc Schweikhard is an X-factor, paired with disruptive pass rusher Keoki Becerra. “The linemen – Preston Schreiber, Alden Evans and Mario Majia – have been working hard. They are big and tough to stop,” McHale said.

Quotable: “I am going to continue making strides… I also attended the Polynesian Bowl national combine and Nation Preps Showcase which helped me elevate my pass rush game.” – Keoki Becerra, Defensive Line

Rancho Buena Vista

(Valley League)

Last Season: 1-9

Coach: Terrance McKinnie

Outlook 2025: RBV struggled in 2024 but returns with sophomore quarterback Van Piercy set for his first full varsity season. His older brother Gage leads the defense.

“Going into his first full year of varsity as a sophomore, I can see how much [Van] has improved,” Gage said.

Quotable: “I have high expectations to stop the run and potentially be the sack leader in San Diego.” – Gage Piercy, Defense

Cathedral Catholic

(Western League)

Last Season: 9-3, San Diego Section Open Division Championship loss

Coach: Sean Doyle

Outlook 2025: Cathedral Catholic returns after reaching last year’s Open Division title game. Senior quarterback Brady Palmer, a Cal commit, leads the offense, while middle linebacker Cade Smith anchors the defense.

“Cade has helped me in many ways, becoming a leader and a hard worker,” said running back Willie Flores.

Quotable: “The season is here and we want to make it to the open division championship and win it and win state.” – Willie Flores, Running Back

Torrey Pines

(Avocado West)

Last Season: 5-7, San Diego Section Division I Quarterfinals

Coach: Scott Ashby

Outlook 2025: Torrey Pines rebounded from a 28-0 loss to La Costa Canyon in the regular-season finale with a playoff win over Scripps Ranch before falling to Granite Hills. Kevin Jackson leads the Falcons’ physical defense, while quarterback Blake Miller runs the offense.

Quotable: “[Linebacker] Kevin Jackson is probably the player I respect most on our team. He is a leader on and off the field, and just a tough hard-nosed player regardless of the circumstances.” – Ansu Perez, Offensive/Defensive Line

Santa Fe Christian

(Coastal League)

Last Season: 9-2, San Diego Section Division I Opening Round

Coach: Jon Wallace

Outlook 2025: Santa Fe Christian improved from .500 in 2023 to a 9-2 record and a Coastal League title before falling to Mount Miguel in the playoffs.

Junior quarterback Dax Labrum, who stepped in last year after an injury to the starter, threw 21 touchdowns against three interceptions. “We’re usually a run-heavy team, but he showed remarkable maturity and growth,” Wallace said.

Quotable: “We’ve got some nice pieces coming back on defense… the guy who’s going to be the biggest problem for offenses is Sam Carney. He’s stronger and quicker—he’s going to be a lot to handle.” – Jon Wallace, Head Coach

OPENING NIGHT SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 22

• Maranatha Christian at Coastal Academy, 6 p.m.

• Army-Navy Academy at Meadows School, 7 p.m.

• Bishop’s School at Valley Canter, 7 p.m.

• Classical Academy at San Pasqual, 7 p.m.

• Coachella Valley at Vista, 7 p.m.

• Escondido at Fallbrook, 7 p.m.

• Helix at El Camino, 7 p.m.

• Mater Dei Catholic at Cathedral Catholic, 7 p.m.

• Mission Hills at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

• Mount Miguel at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

• Oceanside at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.

• Otay Ranch at Rancho Buena Vista, 7 p.m.

• St. Augustine at La Costa Canyon, 7 p.m.

• Santa Fe Christian at Madison, 7 p.m.

• Tri-City Christian at Orange Glen, 7 p.m.

• La Jolla at Torrey Pines, 7:15 p.m.

• Lakewood at Carlsbad, 7:15 p.m.