Are gambling laws likely to change in California this year?

California is tightening up its gambling rules this year, but major changes aren’t expected in the near term. Two bills are drawing the most attention. One is Assembly Bill 831, which wants to shut down sweepstakes casinos, those sites where people buy virtual coins with real money just to gamble online. Tribal casinos are all for it, saying those sites aren’t operating on a level playing field and cut into their business. The bill goes beyond just targeting the sites; it goes after the companies moving the money and even influencers who promote them.

Then there’s Senate Bill 451. That one’s about giving the state more tools to deal with illegal gambling. It would let law enforcement teams work together more and launch public campaigns so people actually know what’s legal and what’s not. These bills aren’t about changing the whole system; they’re just about better managing existing operations.

Florida, meanwhile, is taking a very different approach. According to iGaming analyst James Fuller, while Florida’s market is tightly regulated, it hasn’t stopped interest and demand for online casinos in Florida from growing. Many platforms offer a user-friendly experience, fast withdrawals, and a wide variety of games, making them a convenient option for those seeking digital entertainment within the state’s evolving legal framework.

However, on the regulated side, the Seminole Tribe controls online sports betting there, following a 2023 agreement that faced court challenges. Lawmakers in Florida are taking additional steps, with new bills aimed at banning outside platforms and increasing penalties for anyone operating without approval. The focus is on keeping the Seminole’s control in place and limiting outside competition. In other parts of the country, the direction varies.

New York, Connecticut, and Louisiana are all tightening restrictions on sweepstakes-style gambling, while Ohio is looking at legalizing online casinos through a bill that’s currently under discussion. Some states are tightening up, others are creating new opportunities.

Back in California, sports betting remains stalled. Voters rejected two ballot measures in 2022, and since then, progress has been limited. Major companies are working to resume discussions, but with over 100 tribes involved in California’s gaming landscape, reaching consensus requires time. Most expect that nothing will reach the ballot again until at least 2026.

For now, the focus is on addressing existing problems rather than introducing something new. Lawmakers seem more interested in filling regulatory gaps, preventing unauthorized platforms, and keeping things under tighter control. There’s no big push for expansion, just a steady effort to keep gambling within the lines already drawn.

On top of that, according to the attorney general, fantasy sports contests aren’t currently legal in the state, though the governor has said the topic is open for future discussion. All signs point to a year of small steps. California seems focused on cutting out loopholes and reinforcing what’s already in place. The bigger changes, especially anything involving sports betting or new gambling formats, are likely still a few years off.