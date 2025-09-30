Oct. 4 Taste of North Park festival tickets selling rapidly

Tickets for the Oct. 4 Taste of North Park festival are moving fast as locals and visitors prepare for the biggest version of the annual event yet. Organizers have added 200 more tickets than last year, bringing the total to 1,500, but a sellout is still expected soon. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., nearly 50 restaurants and breweries will offer tastings across a neighborhood that has grown into one of San Diego’s most diverse culinary hubs. Food-only passes are already gone, leaving only the “food & sip” ticket for $65 and the “shareable” plan for $85 for those 21 and older. With everything from mini burgers to full tacos, and beer and cider served at local shops, the day promises a lot of flavor.

To achieve this, event organizers encourage attendees to use the Walkabout app to find participating venues, see what each one is serving, and map out their route with just a few taps. The app even highlights after-tasting events and art demos so visitors can plan their entire day. Free local transit adds to the convenience, with city bus passes available at check-in and rideshare options through the ViaSanDiego app.

The lineup of restaurants spans long-time favorites and new faces. Encontro will serve salmon and shrimp for a pescatarian twist, while Shank and Bone and Working Class cater to both meat lovers and vegetarians. Newcomers like Little Sisters Pizza plan to impress with oversized garlic knots and house-made marinara, while Flap Your Jacks teases a surprise menu item.

Nomad Donuts will skip its usual baked goods to serve tropical mimosas at Revival Vintage Eyewear, proving that beverage stops can be as creative as the food. With 13 breweries and wineries pouring samples at retail spots like Joon gift shop and Union Cowork, guests can taste local drinks while exploring non-culinary businesses throughout the district.

The tasting district stretches along University Avenue from Florida to 32nd Street and through much of 30th Street. Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m. at multiple locations, including Bluefoot Bar & Lounge and The Original 40 Brewing Company. Parking is available in the North Park Garage, but many attendees choose to walk between stops to balance out the hearty tastings.

For some, the stroll becomes part of the experience, adding a sense of discovery as they sample everything from savory bites to sweet treats. Tickets can be purchased online at tasteofnorthpark.com, and with demand already high, early booking is the best way to secure a place at this fast-growing celebration of North Park’s vibrant food and drink scene.