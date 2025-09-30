Oceanside welcomes new beachfront music festival

OCEANSIDE — A new beachfront festival, Experience A Day in the O, will bring a mix of oldies, funk and hip-hop to the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater this weekend.

Experience A Day in the O, featuring Too $hort, an Oakland rapper best known for pioneering West Coast hip-hop in the 1990s, along with fellow West Coast pioneer Suga Free, Keak Da Sneak and Oceanside’s Dezzy Hollow.

Other performers include Joe Moses, Norman Carter of The Delfonics, Mofak, Ryan Anthony, John Givez, BOI, YT West, and DJs Beto Perez, Grimm, JojoFashoThough and BE4Real.

Organizers describe the event as an all-day celebration featuring live music, art, food and “community vibes” on the beach next to the Oceanside Pier.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at the amphitheater, 200 North Strand, Oceanside. Tickets are available at adayintheo.com.

Free parking is available at the Oceanside Transit Center and Oceanside Civic Center, both of which are a short walk from the venue.

Festivalgoers traveling from inland North County can ride the Sprinter rail line, while those from coastal cities to the south can take the Coaster line to the Oceanside Transit Center. Schedules are available at gonctd.com/schedules.