The Coast News Group
Crime Featured Oceanside

Oceanside woman arrested for allegedly murdering her newborn child

by Coast News wire services161

OCEANSIDE – An Oceanside woman is behind bars on suspicion of murdering her newborn child last fall, police reported.

Kelsey Shande Carpenter, 31, was arrested March 24 in connection with the death of her baby at her home near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Route 76, according to Oceanside police.

Officers and paramedics responding to a report of a medical emergency at the residence in the 300 block of Canyonside Way found the child unresponsive and not breathing about 7 a.m. Nov. 15.

The baby, whose name and gender were not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Carpenter was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of child cruelty resulting in death and first-degree murder. She’s being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for April 1.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.