Oceanside Unified seeks community input to help rename school

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Unified School District is still accepting new school name recommendations for the combined San Luis Rey and Garrison Elementary Schools until Feb. 22.

When San Luis Rey and Garrison elementary schools were combined during the 2019/2020 school year, it was determined that the new school created out of the two would undergo a renaming process as well. The idea behind the renaming of the combined school, located on the current campus of San Luis Rey, is to help unite both schools as one.

To choose a new name, a committee of Oceanside community members was formed to help guide the renaming process. Anyone in the city was able to apply to be part of the Citizen Advisory Committee.

According to OUSD Communications Director Matthew Jennings, an independent committee chose a diverse group of 11 members to serve on the Citizen Advisory Committee guiding the school’s renaming process. Board policy dictates that the committee needs to be inclusive and represent the school community.

“A completely separate group of individuals, independent from each other, reviewed all of the applications that were submitted with the applicant’s names redacted in order to identify our committee of 11 members,” Jennings said via email. “I am not able to provide the names of the committee members at this time.”

The committee was formed in December 2020 and began calling for name submissions in January of this year. Two co-chairs were elected within the committee to help guide the renaming process and ensure fidelity of the recommendations that will be later presented to the Board of Education.

Anyone can submit a name recommendation for the school. Both the advisory committee and the communications office track name submissions.

“The committee has already met two times to make sure the process is moving along,” Jennings said.

Originally the deadline for name submissions was Feb. 8 but it was later extended to Feb. 22. According to Jennings, the committee hasn’t reviewed any submissions yet but the district has received more than 300 suggestions so far.

Between February and March, the committee will meet to narrow submissions down to three choices. Then, between April and June, the committee will present its recommendations to the Board for review and action.

The board must also hold a public hearing for community members to provide input on the renaming choice as well.

According to board policy, a school will be renamed in recognition of the geographic area where the school is located, or individuals, alive or not, who have made “outstanding contributions, including financial contributions, to the school community” or “who have made contributions of statewide, national or worldwide significance.”

Name submissions cannot be similar to the name of any existing district facility.