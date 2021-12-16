Oceanside residents on El Monte Drive want permit parking

OCEANSIDE — Residents on a stretch of El Monte Drive may have their wish for permitted parking granted sometime early next year.

Earlier this year, a petition from El Monte Drive residents reached out to city staff requesting to implement a permit parking program on the road. About 75% percent of the residents affected by the program are in support of permits for on-street parking, though staff later noted that one of the houses not in support is empty and another household is in support but did not sign the petition.

In order to install the permit program, at least 67% of residents need to approve it.

The portion of El Monte Drive proposed for permit parking stretches from Foster Street and Carey Road, both of which already have permitted parking as well. Several other streets in the area have permit parking, including Grace, Hilldale, Cregar and Libby Streets as well as Crestline Drive.

Staff opted not to pursue permit parking along all of El Monte Drive as the remaining portion of neighbors are strongly opposed.

Residents in favor of permit parking say the program will help prevent people who don’t live on El Monte Drive from parking there. Currently, overflow traffic from residents in the nearby Oceana Apartments and other streets is preventing El Monte residents from parking on their own street.

“It’s been a long time for us as residents on El Monte,” said James Stewart. “For six years we’ve been dealing with this.”

The outside resident parking has also led to other issues for the residents of El Monte, including people loitering outside their homes, leaving trash behind and things being stolen from their properties.

Stewart said some people will park on El Monte and linger for several hours drinking alcohol — and sometimes using other illicit substances.

Resident and neighbor Elizabeth Krakowski said she has found both beer bottles and needles in her front yard. She has also had things stolen from her front porch and installed cameras around her property in response.

“It just concerns me about the kind of neighborhood I’m living in,” she said. “I fear living alone.”

As proposed, the program will limit the street to only permitted parking between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. every day.

Each household can take up to three permits with an annual fee of $15 per permit. Up to 20 temporary guest permits can be issued as well and are valid for up to five days.

Residents will need to demonstrate proof of residency with either voter registration, vehicle registration, lease or rental agreement, or a utility bill. Permits are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year.

The program is not yet in place. Following the Planning Commission’s approval of the program on Dec. 13, the item must go to City Council for final approval.