Oceanside receives grant for water recycling, desalination

OCEANSIDE — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has awarded Oceanside $201,000 for the city’s Water Recycling and Desalination Planning Project.

Oceanside received the award after applying for WaterSMART funding to investigate expanding water reuse and increasing water recharge, according to the city’s water utilities department on Oct. 4.

The federal funding will be used to evaluate the expanded use of treated effluent at the San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility to produce recycled water, and expansion of the Advanced Water Purification Facility for groundwater recharge and higher quality recycled water and seawater desalination, according to the city.

“The city of Oceanside is focused on water reliability by ensuring resources are used efficiently and sustainably,” said Lindsay Leahy, water utilities director. “Expanding water reuse and groundwater recharge will provide our community with local, reliable and drought-resistant supplies well into the future.”

According to a city statement, the study will “allow for the city to prioritize and plan infrastructure projects to gain greater water independence as we advance towards the city council’s goal of a 50% local water supply by 2023.”

“Oceanside has been at the forefront of water conservation efforts since the early 1990s,” said Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano. “As we confront climate challenges and the persistence of drought conditions, the city of Oceanside’s water recycling and desalination planning project is critically important to preserve water and ensure residents have reliable water sources.”

The WaterSMART Program provides grants to water districts and communities to modernize water delivery infrastructure and increase hydropower generation.