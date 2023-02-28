Oceanside police chief to retire

OCEANSIDE — Police Chief Fred Armijo is retiring in a month after two years as the city’s top cop, 29 years in law enforcement and 34 years in public safety service to the city.

Armijo announced he plans to retire by April 1. Growing up in Oceanside, he began working as a lifeguard for the city in 1989 before transitioning to the police department in 1993. Over the years, he worked through the ranks from officer to sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Armijo was appointed to succeed Frank McCoy as police chief in March 2021 by former City Manager Deanna Lorson. His retirement announcement follows almost precisely two years later.

“I am very proud to have worked in the city I grew up in and am honored to have finished my career as Oceanside’s Police Chief,” said Armijo in his retirement announcement.

An internal recruitment has been launched for Armijo’s replacement. City Manager Jonathan Borrego will select a chief who understands the department’s relationships with the community, values the city’s diversity, and can build on the department’s improvement with a fresh perspective.

“I strongly believe that the department is on a positive trajectory and that current leadership has worked hard to build an organizational culture that values professionalism, community service and innovation,” Borrego said in the chief’s retirement announcement.

Armijo also believes the future is bright for the police department.

“We have a solid group of leaders, and I am confident they will continue to build an even better department for our community,” Armijo said.

Borrego praised Armijo for the work he has done in the police department.

“He has led the police department with the utmost integrity, transparency and commitment,” Borrego said.