Flower Fields starts ‘Live Colorfully’ season on March 1

CARLSBAD — The iconic Flower Fields opens its doors on March 1 and guests can expect a lively and colorful season thanks to heavy winter rainfall.

The 55 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers are the basis for this year’s theme of “Live Colorfully,” according to a press release from the Flower Fields. The season runs through May 14, which is also Mother’s Day.

For the 2023 season, The Flower Fields is thrilled to introduce new events, such as the Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop, Flower Design Workshop, and Toddler and Me Yoga Story Time themed around plants and flora.

“Visitors can’t help but smile here,” said Fred Clarke, general manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. “We are first and foremost, a sustainable working farm, and each spring The Flower Fields invites our visitors to ‘live colorfully’ via our rainbow of ranunculus. It is our distinct honor to serve as a multi-hued backdrop to so many family trips, romantic dates and even proposals and weddings.”

Flower frolickers and annual visitors will also be greeted by the return of fan favorite programming like the live outdoor music series, Tea in the Garden and Flower Flow Yoga among other experiences like the American Flag of Flowers, Tractor Wagon Ride, Artist Gardens, a Sweet Pea Maze and Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse.

Special events will also be sprinkled throughout the season, from Kid’s Day on March 25, a Canon Photography Workshop on April 16 with the season capped off with its iconic Mother’s Day Celebration on May 14.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $12 for children 3–10, and free for children under three.

Season passes are $48 for adults, $44 for seniors 60+, $24 for children 3–10, with group tours also available. Private events are available to book year-round, including corporate groups and weddings. Advanced tickets are available for purchase by visiting https://www.theflowerfields.com/.