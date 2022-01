For years, colorful banners have hung on light poles throughout Carlsbad Village. Starting this year, the Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) is managing the banner program for the city of Carlsbad, and its first round of 78 new banners were installed Jan. 18. CVA will also be managing a banner program in other parts of the city with a total of 44 new banners being hung in high traffic business areas that include Paseo Del Norte, as well as along Palomar Airport Road, and on Calle Barcelona.