Oceanside’s Robbie Hass named Rep. Levin’s Constituent of the Month

OCEANSIDE — Local business owner Robbie Hass, the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce board’s first Black president, was named by Rep. Mike Levin as the 49th Congressional District’s February Constituent of the Month.

For over 20 years, Hass has given back to the community through various clubs and organizations.

The owner of a boutique real estate brokerage, Hass spent several years with the Moonlight Foundation and currently serves on the executive board of the North County African American Women’s Association, which provides scholarships to young women.

In 2019, Hass joined the Community Housing Works board of directors, a nonprofit affordable housing developer dedicated to expanding housing opportunities for working families struggling in an expensive housing market.

According to Hass, her father played a large role in instilling a desire to give back to the community.

“I grew up with a dad who was a minister whose purpose in life was to serve mankind,” Hass said. “I always believed in giving back to the community that supports me.”

Hass is focused on improving the quality of life and educational opportunities for Oceanside’s youth, serving as a charter member of the Oceanside Promise Foundation, a group dedicated to ensuring all Oceanside students are ready for careers after graduating high school and college.

Hass also served on the Oceanside Boys & Girls Club board of directors for 14 years.

“I love their mission to give kids in our community opportunities that they otherwise might not have,” Hass said of the club. “It’s important to expose them to what’s out there and available so they can make the best choices for themselves.”

Hass was named Woman of the Year by the NAACP in 2017. She was also named Woman of the Year in the former 76th Assembly District in 2018 and again in 2023 for the 74th Assembly District.

“Robbie’s work as a public servant is inspirational and I’m proud to honor her as my February 2024 Constituent of the Month,” Levin said in the recent announcement.

Hass said she was pleasantly surprised to hear of her latest award.

“I feel honored to be selected,” she said.

Visit Levin’s website to nominate a future Constituent of the Month.