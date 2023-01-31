Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park

OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.

The city contracted with Schmidt Design Group, Inc. to design El Corazon Park Site 1. An initial public meeting on Sept. 19, 2022, helped to identify some of the themes and amenities that were a priority for the community. The information collected at the initial meeting helped produce two concepts to consider. The meeting on Thursday will include information about the project history, site analysis, and a summary of the information from the first public meeting. The community will have an opportunity to consider the amenities that are proposed in the two design concepts and provide feedback about what they would like included in the park.

“It is critical to have broad community participation in these design meetings,” said Darlene Nicandro, Development Services Director with the city of Oceanside. “We want to ensure that El Corazon Park Site 1 meets the diverse recreation and leisure needs of the Oceanside Community.”

During the first public meeting, the community identified themes that are unique about Oceanside, which have been incorporated into design concepts. The design concepts celebrate community pride and the importance of the ocean, while emphasizing creating spaces that provide a connection to nature and make the park a destination that is the “heart” of Oceanside.

The information gathered from this second public meeting will be used to develop a refined design to be presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission for approval. Additional information about the El Corazon Park Site 1 project is available on the city website.

Members of the public may be added to the interested parties list to stay informed about El Corazon Park Site 1 by contacting project manager Kymberly Corbin at (760)435-3534 or [email protected].