Obituary – Saundra “Saundy” Lea Cobb

In loving memory of Saundra “Saundy” Lea Cobb.

Passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 79 while receiving care at Scripps Encinitas Hospital.

She had resided in Oceanside, CA. Saundy Is survived by her loving husband, Nathan “Nate” Cobb, sons Jeffrey (Rachelle) and Joshua, daughters Dayna and Karina (Paul) Peterson, plus five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Additional survivors include her brother Schuyler Olson and other extended family members.

Saundy lived a full and adventurous life. The early years found her in Pensacola, FL with Nate earning his wings as a naval aviator. After completing this training, they found themselves being relocated to naval air stations around the country.

In 1968, after accepting a pilot position with Northwest Airlines, and with two kids in tow, they settled in Bloomington, MN. It was in Minnesota that the Cobb clan would eventually grow to include four kids.

However, that itch to move still needed to be scratched every few years. Relocations continued to occur (Hastings and Marine). When all the Cobb kids finally moved out of the house, the moving happened in earnest.

Saundy and Nate proceeded to live in Hawaii, Washington State, Arizona, and finally California. Except for Hawaii, each state included several moves within that state. We never did figure out who they were trying to avoid…

Saundy loved every aspect of being a mom, a grandma, and great grandmother. She played with her kids, she travelled with them, and supported them as they became adults.

Saundy and Nate travelled the country to visit with their grandkids and great grandkids. She created great memories with them all.

She loved her animals as much as her kids (sometimes more). Through the years, dogs and cats were center in her life. Lest we forget; horses, rabbits, and a gerbil were also in the mix. Saundy truly loved all of God’s creatures.

However, it was in her artwork where Saundy truly shined. She loved learning new ideas and skills and attended both the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) from 1979-81 and the Oregon College of Art and Craft (OCAC) from 1995-96.

Saundy’s talents were expressed mostly through sketches and paintings. Her subjects included portraits of people, animals, and family pets. She was also a gifted photographer – the pictures she captured through the years were remarkable. Saundy truly saw beauty in the world and loved to share this with those around her.

Lastly, when she learned how to send text message on her cell phone – she never stopped doing so. Somehow someway she texted all those she loved a daily message of affection. To include a final message to all within minutes of her unexpected passing. These loving messages will be sorely missed.

A remembrance of Saundy’s life is scheduled for August 2, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Daybreak Church in Carlsbad, CA. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Daybreak Church 6515 Ambrosia Lane, Carlsbad CA 92011. A second service will occur at a later date in Minnesota.